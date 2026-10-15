Search warrant leads to drug arrest

VW independent staff

A Delphos man is incarerated at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after his arrest on a drug charge.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force arrested Phillip Cross, 36, after executing a serach warrant at his S. Cass St. home on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine, mushrooms and $1,200 in cash. The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Cross is currently charged with drug possession a first degree felony.