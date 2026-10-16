Auditions scheduled for new production

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The holidays will heat up at Van Wert Civic Theatre with a fast-paced, festive frenzy that turns holiday tradition completely on its head. Auditions are open for Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, featuring original music by Will Knapp. This hilarious show is directed by Joelle May and presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

What happens when a cast of three decides they’re completely bored with doing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the millionth time? They mutiny and perform every other holiday story instead. In this 90-minute comedic whirlwind, three actors tackle everything from The Grinch to Frosty the Snowman using wild costumes and hilarious antics. It’s a fast, furious, and festive ride through all your favorite seasonal classics packed into one single night.

This entire show rides on a small, mixed-gender cast. Director Joelle May is looking for three distinct, utterly fearless comedic actors who possess immense comedic timing, high physical energy, and strong improvisational instincts. Hopefuls must have the vocal capability to sing basic holiday tunes and the endurance to seamlessly juggle dozens of characters, rapid-fire costume changes, and zany prop transitions without losing the show’s breakneck pace.

Auditions are scheduled for Sunday, October 18 and Monday, October 19, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race Street.