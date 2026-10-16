Cross country championships…

The City of Obetz will welcome student-athletes, coaches, families and fans from across Ohio to Fortress Obetz this fall for two Ohio High School Athletic Association cross country championship events. On Sunday, October 25, Fortress Obetz will host the OHSAA seventh and eighth grade State Cross Country Championship. On Saturday, November 7, the OHSAA high school state championships will take center stage, when state champions will be crowned in four divisions for both girls and boys at the 98th annual boys and 49th annual girls state finals. Photo submitted