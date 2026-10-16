Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 16.

BVC

Ada 42 Riverdale 7

Leipsic 27 Van Buren 6

McComb 55 Arcadia 0

Pandora-Gilboa 28 Arlington 14

GMC

Fairview 42 Edgerton 0

Paulding 45 Hicksville 6

Tinora 27 Ayersville 8

Wayne Trace 43 Antwerp 20

MAC

Anna 35 Delphos St. John’s 0

Marion Local 28 Minster 7

New Bremen 34 Fort Recovery 23

St. Henry 24 Coldwater 21

Versailles 40 Parkway 7

NWC

Allen East 41 Delphos Jefferson 0

Bluffton 48 Fort Loramie 13

Columbus Grove 56 Crestview 24

Lima Central Catholic 42 Spencerville 0

NWCC

Cory-Rawson 17 Ridgemont 12

Elgin 46 Perry 0

Hardin-Northern 18 Upper Scioto Valley 5

Waynesfield-Goshen 37 Ridgedale 8

TCL

Lima Sr. 34 Toledo Waite 0

WBL

Bath 37 Defiance 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 22 Celina 20

Shawnee 33 Van Wert 27

St. Marys Memorial 34 Kenton 20

Wapakoneta 21 Elida 0

Non-conference

North Baltimore 16 Crestline 13

Vanlue 38 Dayton Stivers 36