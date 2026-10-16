Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 16.
BVC
Ada 42 Riverdale 7
Leipsic 27 Van Buren 6
McComb 55 Arcadia 0
Pandora-Gilboa 28 Arlington 14
GMC
Fairview 42 Edgerton 0
Paulding 45 Hicksville 6
Tinora 27 Ayersville 8
Wayne Trace 43 Antwerp 20
MAC
Anna 35 Delphos St. John’s 0
Marion Local 28 Minster 7
New Bremen 34 Fort Recovery 23
St. Henry 24 Coldwater 21
Versailles 40 Parkway 7
NWC
Allen East 41 Delphos Jefferson 0
Bluffton 48 Fort Loramie 13
Columbus Grove 56 Crestview 24
Lima Central Catholic 42 Spencerville 0
NWCC
Cory-Rawson 17 Ridgemont 12
Elgin 46 Perry 0
Hardin-Northern 18 Upper Scioto Valley 5
Waynesfield-Goshen 37 Ridgedale 8
TCL
Lima Sr. 34 Toledo Waite 0
WBL
Bath 37 Defiance 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 22 Celina 20
Shawnee 33 Van Wert 27
St. Marys Memorial 34 Kenton 20
Wapakoneta 21 Elida 0
Non-conference
North Baltimore 16 Crestline 13
Vanlue 38 Dayton Stivers 36
POSTED: 10/16/26 at 11:42 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports