Knights fall to state ranked Bulldogs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Columbus Grove showed why its ranked No. 7 in the state Division VI, a division that seems to be loaded this year.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 NWC) rolled to a 49-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Crestview 56-24 Friday night. It was the home finale for the Knights (2-7, 2-4 NWC) and the final game to be played at the current field. A new field will go into use next season.

Gavin Baxter scored six of Columbus Grove’s touchdowns, four on the ground and two via receptions. A 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put the Bulldogs on the board with 9:33 left, then he scored on a second 4-yard run with 2:53 remaining in the opening period. With 45 seconds left in the quarter, Baxter scored on a 42-yard pass from Ryan Palte.

Brody McCluer had a 1-yard touchdown run just 54 seconds into the second quarter, then Baxter added three more scores before halftime – an 18-yard pass from Palte, a 10-yard run and a 16-yard run with with 58 seconds left before the break. Baxter finished with seven carries for 38 yards and four touchdowns and had three receptions for 82 yards and two scores. McCluer rushed nine times for 106 yards and one touchdown. Palte completed 4-of-7 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, as Columbus Grove outgained the Knights 495-132. Cresview was held to -17 yards rushing in the game.

With a continuous clock in effect for the entire second half, Crestview got on the scoreboard four minutes into the third quarter, when Cash Hammons connected with Jacoby Gallimore from 18 yards out, followed by a two point conversion pass from Hammons to Beckham Putman. Tayt Halker scored Columbus Grove’s final touchdown of the night on a 36-yard run with 3:47 left in the third period.

Hammons and Gallimore connected for a 29-yard score in the final period, and Kaden Gause returned a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game. Hammons tossed two point conversion passes to Putman and Beau Lichtensteiger and finished the night 13-of-20 for 149 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Gallimore had three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns, Lichtensteiger had three catches for 33 yards and Putman added three receptions for 10 yards. Myles Williman recorded a pair of receptions for 40 yards.

Crestview will finish its season at No. 2 Lima Central Catholic on Friday, while Columbus Grove will travel to Bluffton the same night.