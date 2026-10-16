Measles case confirmed in Van Wert County

Submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District is reporting one laboratory-confirmed case of measles in Van Wert County. The health district is conducting follow-up investigations to identify potential exposures, notify contacts, and provide guidance to individuals who may have been exposed. There are currently 254 confirmed cases of Measles in Ohio as of Tuesday of this week, and 40 cases in Indiana as Wednesday.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Individuals who are not vaccinated are at highest risk for infection.



Symptoms of measles may include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery or red eyes and a rash.



Symptoms generally develop 7–14 days after exposure, however it can take as long as 21 days for symptoms to appear. The onset of symptoms may be delayed in individuals with compromised immune systems.

What to do if you have symptoms

Avoid contact with others and contact your healthcare provider immediately

Call your healthcare provider before arriving at a medical facility and inform them that you may have been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms. Calling ahead allows healthcare providers to take appropriate precautions to prevent potential exposure to other patients and staff.

Individuals with concerns about symptoms, exposure, or vaccination should contact their healthcare provider or the health district at 419.238.0808 for guidance.

How to prevent measles

The best way to protect against measles is vaccination. The measles (MMR) vaccination is recommended for anyone age 1 and older who may be unvaccinated to protect themselves and others. Children should get the MMR (Measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine at 12–15 months and again at 4–6 years. Earlier doses (as young as 6 months) may be recommended during special circumstances such as for travel or during outbreaks. Individuals who are unsure of their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider or the health district to determine whether vaccination is recommended.

You are considered protected (immune) if you have one of the following:

You were born before 1957, or

You have documentation of at least 1 dose of MMR vaccine (two doses are recommended to be considered fully immune), or

You have ever had measles diagnosed by a healthcare provider

Vaccination clinic

The Van Wert County General Health District will be holding a vaccination clinic for individuals who may have been exposed to measles from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Willshire Village Community Park, 206 Walcott St. There is no charge for the vaccination.

According to the Van Wert County General Health District, most people in the community are protected through vaccination, and the overall risk to the public remains low.

For more information about measles, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at cdc.gov/measles, or contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808.