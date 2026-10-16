Soccer seniors…

Crestview honored four soccer seniors before Thursday night’s regular season finale against Kenton. The four are (left to right): Macie Dickman, Evvy Lamb, Ella Lamb and Tory Singer. The Knights fell to the Wildcats 1-0. Ella Lamb had 16 saves in goal, Evie Williman had four shots on goal, while Emma Ward and JJ Korte and two and one shots on goal. Crestview (1-14-1) will travel to Ottoville to face the Big Green in the Division V sectional tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent