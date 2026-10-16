The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Students of the Month!

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas September Students of the Month are: Bailey McClure, Urban John, Cheyenne Duncan, Kovyn Huston, Niah Jones, Phillip Tyas, Jaxon Owens, Novalee Mies, Henry Schaffner, and Ruby Grant. Photo submitted

POSTED: 10/16/26 at 11:44 pm. FILED UNDER: News