Students of the Month!

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas September Students of the Month are: Bailey McClure, Urban John, Cheyenne Duncan, Kovyn Huston, Niah Jones, Phillip Tyas, Jaxon Owens, Novalee Mies, Henry Schaffner, and Ruby Grant. Photo submitted