Van Wert HS Class of 1971 reunites

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1971, the 100th class to graduate from VWHS, held its 55th reunion party at the American Legion Community Building in Ohio City on Saturday, October 10. Over 80 expected and a few walk-in guests attended. Breakfast through lunch snacks and beverages were provided and a hot dinner with sides was catered by Collins Fine Foods.

Row 1: Francine Crider, Sharon Harmon Carmean, Toni Hoverman Bair, Ava. K. Good, Teresa Bowman Kohn, Kathy Felger Samra, Maxine Geething Stevens, Cathleen Rosendahl Edgell, Pamela Hurless Kerns, Joyce Lewis Coleman, Peggy Rager Ifft, Judy Walters Horn, Lucinda Wermer Coveney, Leroy Jenkins, Daniel Gehres. Row 2: Tom Hoersten, MaryAnn Maher Bogart, Richard Wyandt, Barb Karst Bolenbaugh, Julie Burnett Gamble, Deb Smith Kelly, Jim Wilkinson, Valerie Taylor Baker, Alberta Priddy McConnell, Barbara Rothfuss Zinn, Ruth Dunlap, Deb Brazen Moser, Susan McVay, Karen Stetler DuCheney, Danny L. Miller, Deb Medaugh Baumert. Row 3: Tim Grubaugh, Denny Wagonrod, Randy Baker, Bob Gamble, Mike Hillery, Patty Cox DeWitt, Betsy Waltz Mott, Marilyn Scaer Loe, Steven Marx, Lindsay Jones. Row 4: Roger Kiracofe, Terry Boroff, Brad Pontius, Greg Amstutz, David Walker, Larry Claypool, Gary McClellan, Dick Laudick. Photo submitted

Local artist Eric Miglin performed an evening of soft, light jazz and boss nova music. Retired Judge and classmate Dan Gehres gave one of his usual, delightful, humorous speeches. There was a moment of silence for the 62 known classmates who have passed on and mention of the Class of 1971’s military service members, plus pictures from classmate Steve Early from his deployment in Vietnam.

For class members, it was a delight to have retired elementary Principal Harvey McMillen, 97, join the celebration. A background TV let those in attendance watch Ohio State defeat Maryland 45-16. An impromptu gathering took place at the Elks the evening before and everone was in agreement – it was great visiting with old friends.