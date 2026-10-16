Van Wert HS Class of 1971 reunites
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert High School Class of 1971, the 100th class to graduate from VWHS, held its 55th reunion party at the American Legion Community Building in Ohio City on Saturday, October 10. Over 80 expected and a few walk-in guests attended. Breakfast through lunch snacks and beverages were provided and a hot dinner with sides was catered by Collins Fine Foods.
Local artist Eric Miglin performed an evening of soft, light jazz and boss nova music. Retired Judge and classmate Dan Gehres gave one of his usual, delightful, humorous speeches. There was a moment of silence for the 62 known classmates who have passed on and mention of the Class of 1971’s military service members, plus pictures from classmate Steve Early from his deployment in Vietnam.
For class members, it was a delight to have retired elementary Principal Harvey McMillen, 97, join the celebration. A background TV let those in attendance watch Ohio State defeat Maryland 45-16. An impromptu gathering took place at the Elks the evening before and everone was in agreement – it was great visiting with old friends.
POSTED: 10/16/26 at 11:44 pm. FILED UNDER: Lifestyles, News