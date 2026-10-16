VW independent volleyball roundup

VW independent sports

Defiance 3 Lincolnview 2

DEFIANCE — In a five set thriller at Defiance High School, the Bulldogs topped Lincolnview 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9 on Thursday.

Kara Suever had a big game at the net with 25 kills, while Brooklyn Byrne added 14 kills. Suever also led the Lancers with 22 digs, while Makynlee Dickinson had 47 assists, 18 digs and five aces. Joey-Kate Carey had 13 digs and Byrne added 11.

Lincolnview (14-7) will finish the regular season at home against Miller City on Saturday.

Archbold 3 Crestview 0

ARCHBOLD — In the regular season finale, Archbold defeated Crestview in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 on Thursday.

Senior outside hitter Kaci Gregory had seven digs for the Lady Knights, helping her achieve the milestone of 1,000 digs in her high school career. Gregory also had nine kills. Ayla Kreischer finished with eight kills and seven digs, while Kaylee Owens recorded eight kills and three blocks. Nora Perkins had 16 assists and Kinley Crider finished with 13 assists and was 9-of-9 from the service line. Kreischer was also perfect, 9-of-9 serving and Delanie Balliet was 7-of-7.

Crestview (13-9) will host No. 8 seed Allen East in opening round of the Division VI tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Knights are the No. 1 seed. The following match will pit No. 2 seed Lincolnview against No. 7 seed Wayne Trace. The winners will meet in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. the following Tuesday at Lima Sr. High School.

Bryan 3 Van Wert 1

At Van Wert High School, Bryan topped the Cougars 25-9, 23-25, 25-23, 25-8 in the regular season finale on Thursday. Match statistics were not available.

Van Wert (2-20) will face No. 2 seed Bath in the opening round of the Division IV tournament at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday. Van Wert is the No. 7 seed.