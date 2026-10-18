Acoustic Jam to be held in Convoy

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CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society invites the community to enjoy an energetic afternoon of live music as it hosts “An Afternoon of Roots, Rock & Blues #6” from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St.

The free two-hour acoustic jam session will feature The Gonzo Band, showcasing the talents of Mike Bouillon, Tim Laukhuf, Ed Burwell, Jim Hyitt, Lynn Reinking, and Jerry McIntosh. The group’s blend of roots, rock, and blues has become a crowd favorite over the past six years.

Guests are encouraged to explore the beautifully restored Convoy Opera House, Opera House Annex Building & Museum continuing the preservation of Convoy and surrounding areas history. The venue is fully handicap accessible, ensuring all visitors can comfortably enjoy the afternoon. A 50/50 raffle and light refreshments will be available.