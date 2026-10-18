“It’s a Girl Thing” offered by hospital

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OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital will host “It’s a Girl Thing,” an educational event for girls ages 9-13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at LifeHouse Church, 719 Fox Rd. in Van Wert.

The event will help girls and their families navigate the physical and emotional changes that come with growing up. Topics will include puberty, developing healthy habits and attitudes, personal safety and understanding the journey to womanhood.

The class will be taught by Shane Gerber, OB-GYN CNP; Trisha Clum, MD, Pediatrics, and Abbie Evans, Pediatric CNP, providing participants with an opportunity to learn from trusted health care professionals and ask questions in a supportive environment.

“We are committed to providing resources that empower women and girls in our community to take charge of their health,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Events like this offer a wonderful opportunity for open conversation and learning, and we are proud to bring these important resources to Van Wert.”

Mothers and other trusted adults are encouraged to attend with their daughters. Participants will receive a feminine product care bag and a copy of The Care and Keeping of You by American Girl. Pizza, prizes and other activities also will be provided.