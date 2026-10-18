NWC boys’ champions!

Derek Young led Crestview to the NWC boys cross country championship and was named NWC Runner of the Year on Saturday. Young won the individual title in 15:48 and the Knights easily outdistanced runner-up Columbus Grove in the team standings. Crestview finished with 25 team points, while the Bulldogs tallied 59 points. The Knights stacked the leaderboard with a remarkable run of top-11 finishes: Kale Vining in fourth (16:56), Andy Heth in sixth (17:06), Caleb Thomas in eighth (17:32), Hudson Perrott in ninth (17:36), Luke Sawmiller in 10th (17:44), and Ian Owens in 11th (17:50). Lincolnview finished third with 68 points, with Aaron Sawyer leading the way with a seventh place finish (17:11). Photo submitted