The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

NWC girls’ champions!

Lincolnview freshman Maeleigh Evans claimed the NWC girls cross country individual championship at the conference meet on Saturday. Evans posted a time of 19:10 and led the Lancers to the team title. Lincolnview finished with 36 team points, while Columbus Grove was the runner-up (54 points). Crestview finished third (77 points). The Lancers had three top 9 finishers – Evans, Kassidy Hammons (fourth, 20:36) and Josie Miller (ninth, 21:21). Emily Heth led Crestview with a third place finish (20:34) and Lydia Grace was the next highest placer for the Knights (13th, 22:30). Photo submitted

POSTED: 10/18/26 at 8:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports