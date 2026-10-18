NWC girls’ champions!

Lincolnview freshman Maeleigh Evans claimed the NWC girls cross country individual championship at the conference meet on Saturday. Evans posted a time of 19:10 and led the Lancers to the team title. Lincolnview finished with 36 team points, while Columbus Grove was the runner-up (54 points). Crestview finished third (77 points). The Lancers had three top 9 finishers – Evans, Kassidy Hammons (fourth, 20:36) and Josie Miller (ninth, 21:21). Emily Heth led Crestview with a third place finish (20:34) and Lydia Grace was the next highest placer for the Knights (13th, 22:30). Photo submitted