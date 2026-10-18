Volleyball: Lancers finish regular season

VW independent sports

Lincolnview’s regular season came to an end with a loss to Miller City on Saturday, as the Wildcats posted a 25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17 victory. Lincolnview ended the regular season 14-8 (6-1, runner-up NWC).

Brooklyn Byrne and Kara Suever each had 16 kills for the Lancers. Suever added 12 digs, while Makynlee Dickinson had 42 assists and 16 digs. Joey-Kate Carey added 11 digs, and Byrne and Aubrey Miller each had eight digs.

Lincolnview, the No. 2 seed at the Lima Sr. district, will face No. 7 seed Wayne Trace in the tournament opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Crestview High School.