Youth trap shoot planned for Saturday

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen will be hosting a youth trap shoot at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Rd., Middle Point, at 9 a.m. this Saturday, October 24. This is for all boys and girls ages 12 and up, both boys and girls, and is for both beginners and experienced shooters.

There is no cost to participate. All equipment is furnished, however, if the participant has equipment they may bring it. All youth must have a parent or guardian present to enjoy the program.