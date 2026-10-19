Charles D. “Chuck” Schulte

Charles D. “Chuck” Schulte, 70, passed away on October 16, 2026, at his home after a long stretch of declining health, with his family at his side.

He was born on April 30, 1956, in Lima, to Lavern and Carlene (Fetzer) Schulte, who both preceded him in death.

Chuck graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1975 and went straight to work. He spent 30 years at Van Wert Propane, where he built a reputation as a dependable, no‑nonsense worker who got the job done. He later retired from Scott Equity Exchange.

Charles “Chuck” Schulte

In August of 1975, Chuck married Bobbi Kitchenmaster, the woman he stood beside for more than 51 years. Together they raised two daughters, Toby and Mandy, and built a life rooted in loyalty, hard work, and family.

Before his illness, Chuck loved riding his motorcycle, catching up with his Middle Point buddies, and being out where things were happening. He showed up for his kids and grandkidsm every game, every season, no excuses. He backed his teams with the same steady loyalty: the Raiders, the Colts, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed trips to Florida to visit family and soak up some sun.

Those carrying his memory forward include his wife, Bobbi Schulte; daughters, Toby (Brett) Peel of Rockford and Mandy Renner of Palm Coast, Florida; siblings, Lavern (Mary) Schulte, Mark (Cathy) Schulte, Dale Schulte, Dennis (Vicki) Schulte; sisters, Teresa Yoh, Deb Schulte, and Mary Showman; brothers-in-law, John (Leslie) Ringwald, Mike (Kate) Ringwald; sister-in-law, Tammy (Ed) Rice; grandchildren: Morgan Peel, Milee Peel, Corban (Liz Saylor) Grubb, Alex (Cecil) Boroff and Jordan Decker; great‑grandchildren, Colsen Boroff, Augustine Grubb, and Grant, Theo, and Henry, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his parents‑in‑law, Stan and Phyllis Ringwald.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, and again one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Charles’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.