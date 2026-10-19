Convoy trick-or-treat set for Halloween

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CONVOY — The Village of Convoy is once again preparing to welcome ghouls, goblins, princesses, and superheroes to its streets as the community gears up for its annual trick-or-treat celebration from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 31, offering two hours of family-friendly fun for children and adults alike throughout the village.

As in previous years, residents are encouraged to participate by turning on their outside lights during trick-or-treat hours to signal that they are welcoming trick-or-treaters. The Convoy Methodist Church will offer trunk-or-treat in the church parking lot.

Support the Convoy Fire & EMS, they willoffer hot dogs and chips to purchase, as well as treats for the children.

Once the trick-or-treating wraps up at 6 p.m., the evening will continue at Convoy Village Square, where costume judging will be held for participants of all ages. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Parents are reminded to accompany young children. Motorists traveling through Convoy during the event are urged to drive slowly and remain alert for trick-or-treaters crossing streets.