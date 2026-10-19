Deborah Kay Proxmire

Deborah Kay Proxmire, 72, of Convoy, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, following a short battle with cancer.

Debbie was born on March 7, 1954, to William “Dean” and Betty Price. She attended Payne High School and went on to work at Dana Weatherhead in Antwerp, where she dedicated 29 years of service.

Deborah Proxmire

On April 29, 1998, she married the love of her life, Rex Proxmire. In 2003, they moved to Florida and spent the better part of their life together there before returning to Van Wert in 2019 to be closer to family.

Debbie and Rex loved to sing and entertain. Together they created Be Our Star Karaoke and performed as the duet It Takes Two, bringing joy to countless gatherings and making memories wherever they went.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Patrick) Riley of Havre De Grace, Maryland, and Dena (Andy) Tracey of Convoy; stepdaughter, Tiffany (Keith) Theobald of Paulding; grandchildren, Kayla (Gabe Feltenstein) Riley, Chase (Autumn) Riley, Koleson (Abby) Smith, Mylie (Caden) Bland, Landrey (Cole Vasquez) FitzGerald, Madison (Kyle) Ballard, Rebecca Tracey, Lauren (Mitchell Moening) Tracey, Drew Tracey, Jackson Tracey, Tycen Proxmire, and Isaiah (Madi) Lawrence, and great‑grandchildren, Gavin Regino, Rylen Proxmire, and River Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Dean” and Betty Price; and siblings Dianne Ahlersmeyer, Brenda Jackson, William “Bill” Price, Donna Treece, and Brian Price.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at the Paulding VFW, 214 N Water St, Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.