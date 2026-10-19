Free vets breakfast…

The Van Wert School at the Goedde invites all local veterans to the third annual “Breakfast with a Vet” at 9 a.m. this Thursday, in the Goedde gymnasium. Veterans will enjoy a complimentary breakfast and the opportunity to visit with students, share their stories, and connect with the next generation. The event gives students a chance to learn from those who have served and show their appreciation for their sacrifices. Now in its third year, the gathering continues to bring the community together in recognition of local veterans and their service. No RSVP is required, and all veterans are welcome. The United Way of Van Wert County for sponsoring the event. Photo submitted