Go Your Own Way to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Your Saturday night plans are calling and they come with a legendary soundtrack. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac brings the music of one of rock’s most beloved bands to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24. Presented by Roger and Kay Okuley, this celebration of Fleetwood Mac offers a great night out with tickets starting at just $34.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac celebrates the sound and spirit that have connected generations of music fans. The tribute gives longtime listeners and new fans alike an opportunity to experience the songs and performances that helped make Fleetwood Mac a lasting force in rock and roll.

Whether Fleetwood Mac has been part of your record collection for decades or its music has become a more recent favorite, this is a chance to gather your friends and enjoy those familiar sounds together. Make it a date night, plan dinner before the performance, or bring your favorite concert companion for an evening of live music close to home.

Fans of Fleetwood Mac will enjoy Rumours at the NPAC. Photos submitted

“There is something special about hearing music you love performed live and sharing that experience with a room full of people who feel the same connection,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director. “We’re excited to welcome Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to the Niswonger and grateful to Roger and Kay Okuley for helping bring this night of music to our community. With tickets starting at just $34, it’s a wonderful opportunity to make plans with friends and enjoy a Saturday night out.”

Even if you don’t immediately recognize the Fleetwood Mac name, you likely know their music. Hits like “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Don’t Stop,” and “The Chain” have filled radio airwaves, soundtracked road trips, and inspired generations of fans. Their unforgettable melodies and distinctive harmonies make this a night of music you may know better than you realize!

To explore upcoming events at the Niswonger, visit vanwertlive.com . Tickets are also available through the Niswonger Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., either in person or by calling 419.238.6722.