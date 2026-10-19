Lamb, Korte, Williman All-NWC

VW independent sports

A trio of Crestview girls’ soccer players have earned All-NWC honors.

Ella Lamb was named first team All-NWC, JJ Korte was named second team All-NWC and Evie Williman was named honorable mention All-NWC.

First Team

Liv Mayberry, Columbus Grove

Ashytyn Halker, Columbus Grove

Jenna Wannemacher, Spencerville

Nora Matthews, Bluffton

Samantha Ruller, Bluffton

Mia Verhoff, Columbus Grove

Ella Lamb, Crestview

Grace Fledderjohann, Spencerville

Madelyn Freewalt, Allen East

Carli Wise, Bluffton

Nephtalie Miller, Delphos Jefferson

Makynzie Freewalt, Allen East

Second Team

Millie Pohlman, Spencerville

Ella Schroeder, Columbus Grove

Corie Schneiders, Lima Central Catholic

Lillian Stechschulte, Columbus Grove

Brooklynn Crumrine, Allen East

Addy Eickholt, Delphos Jefferson

Phoebe Edwards-Leeper, Bluffton

Gianna Goecke, Spencerville

Lauren Smith, Spencerville

JJ Korte, Crestview

Addilynn Baldauf, Lima Central Catholic

Honorable Mention

Evie Williman, Crestview

Ellie Bogart, Bluffton

Callie Pingle, Columbus Grove

Player of the Year: Liv Mayberry Columbus Grove

Coach of the Year: Josiah Stober Spencerville