Lamb, Korte, Williman All-NWC
VW independent sports
A trio of Crestview girls’ soccer players have earned All-NWC honors.
Ella Lamb was named first team All-NWC, JJ Korte was named second team All-NWC and Evie Williman was named honorable mention All-NWC.
First Team
Liv Mayberry, Columbus Grove
Ashytyn Halker, Columbus Grove
Jenna Wannemacher, Spencerville
Nora Matthews, Bluffton
Samantha Ruller, Bluffton
Mia Verhoff, Columbus Grove
Ella Lamb, Crestview
Grace Fledderjohann, Spencerville
Madelyn Freewalt, Allen East
Carli Wise, Bluffton
Nephtalie Miller, Delphos Jefferson
Makynzie Freewalt, Allen East
Second Team
Millie Pohlman, Spencerville
Ella Schroeder, Columbus Grove
Corie Schneiders, Lima Central Catholic
Lillian Stechschulte, Columbus Grove
Brooklynn Crumrine, Allen East
Addy Eickholt, Delphos Jefferson
Phoebe Edwards-Leeper, Bluffton
Gianna Goecke, Spencerville
Lauren Smith, Spencerville
JJ Korte, Crestview
Addilynn Baldauf, Lima Central Catholic
Honorable Mention
Evie Williman, Crestview
Ellie Bogart, Bluffton
Callie Pingle, Columbus Grove
Player of the Year: Liv Mayberry Columbus Grove
Coach of the Year: Josiah Stober Spencerville
POSTED: 10/19/26 at 3:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports