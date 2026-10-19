Lancers named to All-NWC soccer team
VW independent sports
Lincolnview teammates Roewen Sutton, Jaxton Hammons and Zavier Kemmler have been named first team All-NWC soccer by conference coaches. The awards were dominated by conference champion Bluffton. The Pirates had six players named first team All-NWC and had the player of the year and coach of the year.
First Team
Gavin Amstutz, Bluffton
Chase Kelly, Bluffton
Roewen Sutton, Lincolnview
Micah Lemley, Bluffton
Brevan Stolly, Lima Central Catholic
Carter Steinmetz, Bluffton
Weston Johnstone, Bluffton
Evan Brinkman, Lima Central Catholic
Chase Prine, Spencerville
Jaxton Hammons, Lincolnview
Bracyn Oglesbee, Bluffton
Zavier Kemmler, Lincolnview
Second Team
Luke Bear, Lima Central Catholic
Landon Wilson, Lima Central Catholic
Colin Kimmet, Spencerville
Player of the Year: Gavin Amstutz Bluffton
Coach of the Year: Dan Lee Bluffton
POSTED: 10/19/26 at 3:58 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports