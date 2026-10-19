Lancers named to All-NWC soccer team

VW independent sports

Lincolnview teammates Roewen Sutton, Jaxton Hammons and Zavier Kemmler have been named first team All-NWC soccer by conference coaches. The awards were dominated by conference champion Bluffton. The Pirates had six players named first team All-NWC and had the player of the year and coach of the year.

First Team

Gavin Amstutz, Bluffton

Chase Kelly, Bluffton

Roewen Sutton, Lincolnview

Micah Lemley, Bluffton

Brevan Stolly, Lima Central Catholic

Carter Steinmetz, Bluffton

Weston Johnstone, Bluffton

Evan Brinkman, Lima Central Catholic

Chase Prine, Spencerville

Jaxton Hammons, Lincolnview

Bracyn Oglesbee, Bluffton

Zavier Kemmler, Lincolnview

Second Team

Luke Bear, Lima Central Catholic

Landon Wilson, Lima Central Catholic

Colin Kimmet, Spencerville

Player of the Year: Gavin Amstutz Bluffton

Coach of the Year: Dan Lee Bluffton