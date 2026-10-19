Random Thoughts: baseball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the World Series, next year in Major League Baseball, a possible road trip, former Cougars at the collegiate level, an exhausting college football Saturday, an expanded College Football Playoff, bizzaro world in the NFL and good luck wishes.

There’s always next year

It would have nice to see a Cleveland-Milwaukee World Series but it just wasn’t meant to be. With a two-games-to-one lead, Cleveland’s bats went silent in games 4 and 5, then on Monday night, the Guardians had chances but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities. Still, it wasn’t a bad season at all for a team with a low payroll.

Maybe not…

Next year may not be a thing in Major League Baseball. At this point, it certainly appears there is going to be some sort of work stoppage due to contract issues. Just how long – or short – that stoppage is remains to be seen. I’ll be very surprised if the 2027 season starts on time and I won’t be totally shocked if it’s wiped out entirely.

Road trip

If Van Wert qualifies for the football playoffs, better gas up for the opening round game. Right now, it appears as though the closest realistic destination is Bellevue, and that’s not exactly close. The more likely opponents are Firelands (in Lorain County) or Buckeye (in Medina County). Both of those school are over two hours and 30 minutes away.

Former Cougars

Three former Van Wert football players have compiled some nice numbers playing college football.

At Ohio Dominican University, wide receiver Conner Campbell leads the Panthers with 33 receptions, 479 yards and two touchdowns.

At Defiance College, linebacker Damon McCracken leads the Yellow Jackets with 56 total tackles

At. St. Francis Fort Wayne, quarterback Aidan Pratt has started a handful of games and was named the Mid-States Football Association Player of the Week earlier this month after completing 7-of-9 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 120 yards and a score against Judson.

An exhausting Saturday

It was an exhausing college football Saturday.

Ohio State’s win over Indiana

Miami over Florida State in two overtimes

BYU and Notre Dame

Oregon over Nebraska

And those are just a few of the nail biters. It was fun but tiring to be a college football fan on Saturday.

College Football Playoff

So a 24-team College Football Playoff is basically a done deal. I’m joining the chorus for this one – who asked for this?

In any given season, you won’t find 24 teams capable of winning a national championship. In any given season, you won’t find 12 teams capable of winning a national championship. Honestly, in most seasons, eight teams is too many although I’d argue this year is one of those years you could make an argument for it.

24 teams is a bad idea.

NFL

Question: Who would have guessed the Cleveland Browns would be 4-2 after six games, while the L.A. Rams would be 2-4 after six weeks?

Answer: no one.

Good luck

Good luck to all area volleyball teams and cross country runners as they begin tournament play this week.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.