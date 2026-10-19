Real estate transfers 10/13-10/16/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between October 13-16 2026.

Kaitlin R. Dennis, Kaitlin R. Roehm, Rodney Dennis, Kaitlin Dennis to Griffin M. Garwood, Philip M. Garwood – a portion of Section 30 in Willshire Township.

Larry R. Myers, Elaine M. Myers to Larry R. Myers Family Trust, Larry R. Myers Family Trust TR, Elaine M. Myers Family Trust, Elaine M. Myers Family Trust TR – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 15 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 29 in Tully Township.

Gregory A. Roberts, Johnna D. Roberts to Douglas L. Germann, Marcia K. Germann – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 76-2; lot 76-3; lot 76-8; lot 77-5.

Estate of Charles Ramiro Lozano, estate of Charles R. Lozano to Tony M. Lozano, Barbara A. Hesseling, Daniel J. Lozano – Dlephos inlots, lot 145.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Charles P. Rahrig Joint Irrevocable Trust, Charles P. Rahring Joint Irrevocable Trust TR, Lisa J. Rahrig Irrevocable Trust, Lisa J. Rahrig Irrevocable Trust TR, Anthony P. Rahrig TR, Jennifer M. Geier TR – a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township.

Mercer Landmark Inc. to Matthews Farms Inc. – Ohio City inlots, lot 610.

Estate of Alberta A. Fiedler to Bernard E. Fielder – a portion of Section 5 in Hoaglin Township.

Joseph Richard German Jr., Joseph R. German Jr. to Shanette M. Eddins – a portion of Section 31 in Union Township.

Rex B. Marbaugh, Vicki Marbaugh to Benjamin L. Wengerd, Lucy A. Wengerd – a portion of Section 15 in Willshire Township.

Eric M. Delgado, Katherine Delgado to Eric M. Delgado, Katherine Delgado – a portion of Section 15 in Liberty Township.

Solomon E. Wengerd Jr., Elmina Wengerd to Marvin S. Wengert, Elma El Wengerd – a portion of Section 28 in Willshire Township.

Rickey Lee Smith, Kathleen Ann Smith, Ricky Lee Smith to Michael Donovan Hoersten, Lucia Hoersten – a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Lee P. Plescher to Brandy L. Plescher – a portion of Section 32 in Washington Township.

Brandy L. Plescher to Lee P. Plescher – a portion of Section 32 in Washington Township.

Estate of Janet L. Myers, estate of Janet L. Myers EX, Jill L. Fast EX to Jeffrey K. Prickett, Teresa L. Prickett – a portion of Section 16 in York Township.

Randy Mueller to Garret Mueller, Halle Elwer – a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Bagley Family Living Trust, Bagley Family Living Trust TR, Karl Joseph Bagley TR, Terri S. Bagley TR, Karl Jospeh Bagley TR to Rickey L. Smith, Kathleen A. Smith – Van Wert inlots, lot 3118.

Estate of Joyce M. Linn, Joyce Marie Linn to Joyce M. Linn Irrevocable Trust, Joyce M. Linn Irrevocable Trust TR, Jennifer K. Linn TR, Aaron P. Linn TR – Ohio City inlots, lot 256; lot 257.

Samuel Bonifas, Sandra Kay Bonifas, Sandra Kay Mozingo to Sadie Kay Wreede, Corey Allen Wreede – a portion of Section 15 in Liberty Township.

Denis Jermey Smith, Pamela T. Smith to Smith Family Living Trust, Smith Family Living Trust TR, Denis J. Smith TR, Pamela T. Smith TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4499.

Kory M. Stewart to Kevin W. Grote, Debra L. Grote – a portion of Section 26 in Willshire Township.

Estate of Donald K. Beining to Betty Ann Beining – a portion of Section 20 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jackson Township.