Student Council to collect spare change

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Your spare change can make a difference. Van Wert High School Student Council will host its “Clean Out the Console” fundraiser from 7:10-7:45 a.m. Friday, October 23, to support the Ohio City and Cooperative Ministries food pantries.

Student Council members will collect spare change in the elementary, middle school, and high school parking lots during morning drop-off. Families and staff are encouraged to clean out their vehicle consoles and donate loose change to help local families.

Donations will also be accepted in the Van Wert High School office through November 20. Help Student Council reach its $1,000 goal and support neighbors in need.