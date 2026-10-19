Suever named NWC Player of the Year
VW independent sports
Lincolnview’s Kara Suever has been named NWC Player of the Year and first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference volleyball coaches. After guiding the Lady Knights to a sixth straight conference championship, Crestview’s Tammy Gregory was named NWC Coach of the Year.
Suever set a Lincolnview record with 350 kills this season, breaking the record previously held by Kendall Bollenbacher in 2021 (323 kills). Joining Suever on the first team is teammate Brooklyn Byrne, while Makynlee Dickinson was named second team All-NWC.
Crestview’s Kaci Gregory and Ayla Kreischer were named first team All-NWC, while Kaylee Owens was named second team All-NWC.
First Team
Kara Suever, Lincolnview
Kaci Gregory, Crestview
Lydia Sarka, Columbus Grove
Karlie Lora, Bluffton
Brooklyn Byrne, Lincolnview
Ayla Kreischer, Crestview
Taylin Goldman, Bluffton
Second Team
Makynlee Dickinson, Lincolnview
Tatum Schwartz, Spencerville
Alissa Gallemeier, Delphos Jefferson
Camryn Fruchey, Columbus Grove
Kaylee Owens, Crestview
Aleena Nickles, Allen East
Honorable Mention
Aubrey Schroeder, Columbus Grove
Claire Brinkman, Delphos Jefferson
Saige Benroth, Columbus Grove
Reese Merschman, Lima Central Catholic
Player of the Year: Kara Suever, Lincolnview
Coach of the Year: Tammy Gregory, Crestview
POSTED: 10/19/26 at 3:59 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports