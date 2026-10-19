Suever named NWC Player of the Year

VW independent sports

Lincolnview’s Kara Suever has been named NWC Player of the Year and first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference volleyball coaches. After guiding the Lady Knights to a sixth straight conference championship, Crestview’s Tammy Gregory was named NWC Coach of the Year.

Suever set a Lincolnview record with 350 kills this season, breaking the record previously held by Kendall Bollenbacher in 2021 (323 kills). Joining Suever on the first team is teammate Brooklyn Byrne, while Makynlee Dickinson was named second team All-NWC.

Lincolnview’s Kara Suever is the NWC Player of the Year. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory and Ayla Kreischer were named first team All-NWC, while Kaylee Owens was named second team All-NWC.

First Team

Kara Suever, Lincolnview

Kaci Gregory, Crestview

Lydia Sarka, Columbus Grove

Karlie Lora, Bluffton

Brooklyn Byrne, Lincolnview

Ayla Kreischer, Crestview

Taylin Goldman, Bluffton

Second Team

Makynlee Dickinson, Lincolnview

Tatum Schwartz, Spencerville

Alissa Gallemeier, Delphos Jefferson

Camryn Fruchey, Columbus Grove

Kaylee Owens, Crestview

Aleena Nickles, Allen East

Honorable Mention

Aubrey Schroeder, Columbus Grove

Claire Brinkman, Delphos Jefferson

Saige Benroth, Columbus Grove

Reese Merschman, Lima Central Catholic

Player of the Year: Kara Suever, Lincolnview

Coach of the Year: Tammy Gregory, Crestview