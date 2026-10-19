YMCA offers women’s self-defense classes

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The YMCA of Van Wert County hosted a free women’s self-defense class on Saturday, October 17, led by instructor Shad Robeson of 540 Martial Arts Center on Main St. The session introduced women of all ages to the fundamentals of personal defense, including boundaries, situational awareness, and push-and-pull reaction techniques.

The class was organized by Membership Director Jaz Sandhu, who identified a need for practical self-defense skills among women in the community. Robeson, who has taught martial arts on Main Street for years and specializes in situational awareness, led the introduction-to-defense session.

The YMCA hosted a free women’s self-defense course on Saturday and is offering another one this Saturday. Photo submitted

“A single two-hour class once a year is not enough to protect yourself — what you learn has to be practiced at home so it comes naturally in a moment of danger,” said Shad Robeson, instructor at 540 Martial Arts Center.

Held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the program focused on building confidence and practical, easy-to-remember techniques for responding to threatening situations.

A second free session is scheduled for 9 a.m. this Saturday, October 24, at the YMCA of Van Wert County. The class is welcome to return annually during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with additional sessions planned throughout the year. Attendees of the class receive a free one-month YMCA membership to continue strengthening mind, body, and soul.