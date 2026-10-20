Chamber to hold annual awards event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 21st annual Salute to Small Business Awards Bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Walnut & Main Event Space in downtown Van Wert. The best of the best of Van Wert Chamber members in Van Wert County will be recognized at the gathering. The deadline to vote for awards winners is fast approaching.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of: Small Business of the Year, Charitable Non-Profit, Emerging Business of the Year, Downtown Champion, Women in Business, Palate Pleaser, The “Woo” Winning Others Over, Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator. Cast your vote for your favorite businesses here . Voting ends on Friday October 23.

Tickets are $40 each, click here to purchase.

“We love recognizing our businesses all year long, but it’s special to have the community choose the nominees for these awards, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville said. “We couldn’t have this event without the support of area businesses.”

Verville thanked the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and our member businesses. Premier Event Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, Citizens National Bank, QTS, Walnut & Main, and Panthera Grid Partners. Community Influencer Event Sponsors: Statewide Ford Lincoln, Central Insurance, OhioHealth Van Wert, Greenway Bank, Laudick’s Jewelry, Superior Credit Union, Vantage Career Center, and Alexander and Bebout.