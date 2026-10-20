Heppeard makes donation…

Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 Van Wert High School graduate, is continuing his tradition of giving back to the Van Wert CEO Program. For the eighth consecutive year, he donated a portion of his Apple Festival earnings to support students currently in the program. This year also marks Heppeard’s final year participating in the Apple Festival. As a high school senior, he participated in the CEO Program while working with Bee Gee Realty. He credits his experiences at Van Wert High School and in the CEO Program with making a lasting impact on his personal and professional life, inspiring him to give back to the program that helped shape him. Van Wert High School CEO Program Coordinator Bob Spath (left) thanked Heppeard (right) for his generosity and continued commitment to the program. Photo submitted