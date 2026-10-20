Lancer soccer team falls at sectionals

VW independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview’s soccer season came to an end Tuesday evening, as the No. 8 seed Lancers fell 3-0 to No. 7 seed Temple Christian in the Division V sectional semifinals.

“We knew coming into this season that we had a tough schedule ahead of us and that we were going to have to be patient with a young group,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Tonight, we just weren’t good enough when we needed to be and that’s disappointing, but that doesn’t take away from the progress we made throughout the season. A lot of our players got better as the year went on, and I’m proud of the time, effort, and commitment this group put into our program.”

“I especially want to thank our two seniors, Gavin and Claire, for everything they’ve given to Lincolnview soccer,” he added. “We appreciate their dedication to our program and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While we’re disappointed with how the season ended, there’s a lot to be encouraged about. We have a young group that gained valuable experience this year, and we’re excited about what’s to come for Lincolnview soccer.”

Lincolnview’s final record was 3-11-1.