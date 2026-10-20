OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 9

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COLUMBUS — Week 9 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the ninth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

Best of the Best

-Columbus Grove’s Gavin Baxter scored six touchdowns in the Bulldogs 56-24 win over Convoy Crestview. A 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior who was all-Ohio as a defensive end last season and a two-event state placer in track (LJ, 110 hurdles), Baxter had rushing TDs of 4, 4, 10 and 16 yards and caught scoring passes of 18 and 42 yards, all in the first half when Grove powered its way to a 49-0 lead.

-Parker Lovell of Bluffton carried the ball 17 times for 244 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Howard Triplehorn’s school record for points in a single season during a 48-13 win over Fort Loramie.

-Ottawa-Glandorf’s season of redemption continued on Friday when the Titans edged Celina 22-20 in a Western Buckeye League battle between unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Celina pulled within two when 6-5 receiver Caleb Schleter made a leaping grab of a Jett Warner pass in the end zone. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in Division III, tried the same play for the two-point conversion but O-G broke it up. After an 0-10 2025 season, O-G improved to 9-0 and clinched at least a share of the WBL title under first-year head coach Ben Kaufman.

Van Wert’s Keaten Welch was one of the state’s top performers last Friday, with 10 receptions for 131 yards and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown against Shawnee. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

-Vanlue, the smallest school in the state playing 11-man football, doesn’t win many games. When they do, though, the Wildcats have a flair for the dramatic. In a matchup of winless teams, Vanlue (0-8) trailed Dayton Stivers (0-5) in the final seconds, and seemed destined to have its losing streak extended to 11 straight when a last-second pass fell incomplete. There was a flag, though. Stivers was called pass interference, and Vanlue, with all zeros on the clock, would be allowed to run one more play. The Wildcats made the most of the opportunity, with quarterback Chase Cornette hitting Trey Miller with a 15-yard TD pass that gave Vanlue a 38-36 win and its first victory celebration since the eighth week of the 2025 season when they ended a 24-game skid with a 32-28 thriller over Jefferson Township. Cornette, a freshman, had 462 total yards in the game – 112 passing, 231 rushing, 119 on kickoff and punt returns. He also scored five touchdowns, four of them coming on 1-yard dives as Vanlue rallied from a 28-18 third-quarter deficit to chalk up just its third win in the past six seasons. Stivers got a pretty impressive performance as well from Kei’von Clark. A sophomore receiver/defensive back, Clark also had five TDs, scoring on 50-, 55-, 62- and 72-yard runs and catching a 13-yard pass for another score.

-For the first time since 1988, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League football title will be decided by a Week 10 battle of 9-0 teams and just as it was 38 years ago, Liberty Center and Archbold will decide it. Defending D-V state champ LC stayed unbeaten with a 51-7 win over Wauseon while Archbold will vie for its first league crown since 2021 as a 9-0 squad after beating Bryan 42-0. The two teams met in the 1988 regular season finale with eventual D-V state champion Archbold beating LC 23-6. The loss put LC at fifth in D-V Region 18, just missing the playoffs.

-Leipsic improved to 9-0 and captured its first Blanchard Valley Conference football title since 2011 with a 27-6 win over Van Buren. Aaron Hazelton scored three rushing touchdowns on 24 carries, while Marc Kirkendall completed 7 of 19 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed 10 times for 79 yards. Avery Paris caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

-Steubenville Catholic Central’s Rahim Mitchell had a night for the ages on Saturday night. The junior standout ran for 417 yards and seven touchdowns on 34 carries, caught two passes for 70 yards and an addition TD and had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and four pass break ups on defense to lead the Crusaders to a key 66-54 victory over Conotton Valley in the race for a Region 27 playoff spot. Mitchell’s scoring runs covered 22, 23, 20, 18, 9, 45 and 47 yards and his receiving score went 56 yards. His second catch with one second left in the first half set up another score. He accounted for 487 of the Crusaders’ 676 yards offense in a game that had 14 lead changes. On defense, Central has six stops/turnovers and he factored directly into four of them, including breaking up a key fourth down pass in the fourth quarter.

-Barnesville’s Trey Tolivert ran 46 times for 303 yards and two touchdowns as Barnesville ran its winning streak to nine games with a 27-21 win over Wheeling Central.

-Springboro quarterback Max Miller returned from injury to complete 27-of-39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers rallied to top Centerville 40-31. Miller, who hadn’t played since Week 3 at Withrow, connected 11 times each with Noah Billinski and Kru Collins for 286 of those yards and one touchdown. Billinski had 156 yards receiving with the touchdown and Collins totaled 130 yards receiving.

-Waverly’s Hezekiah “Hez” Nelson had another huge game as a receiver Friday night, securing 10 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in Waverly’s 55-0 win over Northwest. Throwing to Nelson was senior quarterback Gunnar Myers, who completed 20-of-28 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Over the past three weeks, Nelson’s totals add up to 25 receptions for 516 yards and 5 TDs.

-Nelsonville-York quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 19-of-33 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, in the undefeated Buckeyes’ 55-28 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory over Vinton County. Grant Elliott added eight receptions for 139 yards, as four of Sullivan’s five TD tosses went to him. Gavin Lavy made eight tackles with two for loss and forced two fumbles defensively, while also returning an interception 80 yards for a touchdown. The Buckeyes are now 9-0, and travel to Athens on Friday night or the outright TVC-Ohio championship.

-Colt Camacho had 261 yards rushing on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 33-7 win for New Madison Tri-Village against Camden Preble Shawnee. Camacho led all players in tackles with 14. Kody Clark had 30 carries and 170 yards rushing for Preble Shawnee.

Here are additional top performances from around Ohio in Week 9:

-Josiah Clark, Bath’s record holder in career receiving touchdowns, set a single-game record for receiving touchdowns with four on night where he caught nine balls for 146 yards in a 37-13 win over Defiance.

-Braden Mayer of Bath had 14 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 37-13 win over Defiance. Mayer scored his touchdown on a 91-yard run on 3rd and 49.

-Dyllan Fink of St. Marys carried the ball 20 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Kenton. Fink combined with Tyler Holsinger for over 400 rushing yards on Friday night.

-Kenton quarterback Xavier Gammon completed 20 of his 37 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 loss to St. Marys.

-Jarin Bagley of Shawnee carried the ball three times for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 33-27 win over Van Wert.

-Keaten Welch of Van Wert had 10 receptions for 131 yards and had a 33-yard pick-6 during a 33-27 loss to Shawnee.

-Xavier Kelly of Van Wert had nine catches for 101 yards and added 64 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown in a 33-27 loss to Shawnee.

-Blayne Hill of Bluffton averaged 41 yards per catch in a 48-13 win over Fort Loramie, making three receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

-Ada quarterback Blake Zoladz completed 16 of his 21 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, adding 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-7 win over Riverdale.

-Zahnder Boggs of Pandora-Gilboa carried the ball 28 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Arlington, which officially made Matt Hershey the Rockets’ career coaching wins leader with 74.

-Upper Scioto Valley quarterback Caiden Lowery carried the ball 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-18 win over Hardin Northern.

-Wyatt Taviano broke Perry’s career rushing record of 3,415 yards in a 46-0 win over Elgin.

-Amontre Davis of Lima Senior rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Waite, which clinched a share of the Toledo City Athletic League title for the Spartans, their second straight.

-Paulding’s career receiving yards record lasted less than one season as 2026 grad Blake Rhonehouse’s mark of 2,301 yards was topped by current senior Jordan Manz by way of a nine-catch, 191-yard, two-TD showing as the Panthers beat Hicksville 45-6. Manz, who also had 11 tackles in the win, now has 2,440 yards on 143 catches and already holds the career receiving TD record of 32.

-Needing just four rushing touchdowns over the final two weeks of the year to set a new school single-season record, Wayne Trace senior running back Carter Baumle barrelled past the mark with a 32-carry, 290-yard, six-TD effort in a 43-20 win over rival Antwerp. Baumle passed Tyler Showalter’s record of 24 from 2014 and is now just 253 yards from the all-time single-season rushing yards record.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd led the Whippets to a 30-23 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference football win over Pleasant by completing nine passes for 169 yards and running for 110 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns while Luke Blevins added 191 rushing yards on 18 carries with two TDs and Gavin Baker had 36 yards on eight carries. Brady Bowman caught four passes for 84 yards while Casyn Koch had three catches for 41 yards. Defensively, Griffin Yeager made 10 tackles with four going for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Cadyn Stine had nine tackles, two TFL and a forced fumble, Gavin Garrett had 15 tackles, five TFLs, a sack and made the tackle on a safety and Aiden Winters had five tackles, a TFL and two sacks. The win gives Shelby 33 consecutive regular-season game wins, 16 straight road wins and 23 consecutive conference victories.

-Ontario’s Cam Powers led the Warriors to a 23-6 MOAC football win over Highland with a big defensive effort collecting two interceptions and making the play on a safety. Sean Tanner completed 16-of-24 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns while Cardae Brown caught five passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Miller ran for 52 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in the win.

-Madison’s Camden Moysi led the Rams to a 20-14 overtime Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Lexington when he ran for 81 yards and a 64-yard touchdown while Aiden Proctor ran for 77 yards and a three-yard touchdown in OT. Carson Cook threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Julian Washington in the victory.

-Clear Fork’s Trey Sellers led the Colts to a 43-0 MOAC football win over River Valley by running for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries while Brayden Hayes added 73 yards and a score on nine carries, Alex Schlosser had 28 yards and a TD on five carries and Davis Hoeflich ran for a six-yard touchdown. Brody Oswalt caught a 29-yard touchdown pass while Marcus Hoeflich completed three passes for 68 yards and a score and ran for 49 yards on five carries. On defense, Sellers added two tackles for loss while Jaxon Oswalt had two sacks and Jackson Brubaker had an interception.

-The Athens Bulldogs defeated the River Valley Raiders 35-0 on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game. The Bulldogs raised their record to 8-1, as Cohen Stalder carried a dozen times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Athens is at undefeated in Division VI Nelsonville-York on Friday night for the outright TVC-Ohio championship.

-The three-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg Pirates, which own 38 all-time SOC championships, extended their conference winning streak to now 22 games on Friday night – with a 39-0 shutout win over visiting Minford. The Waverly Tigers with 20 points are the only SOC II opponent to score on Wheelersburg this season, as Wheelersburg’s last loss in league play was the regular-season finale for 2022 -14-7 at archrival Portsmouth West. They were 6-0 in league play the past two seasons, after winning all five league tilts in 2023 – as Oak Hill canceled its game with Wheelersburg that year. The Pirates have scored no fewer than 27 points as part of this league winning streak – after previously posting back-to-back-to-back shutouts for the first time as part of it. The Pirates have posted five shutouts this season, including four in SOC II play. Wheelersburg will be at Portsmouth West on Friday night for the outright SOC II championship, which West last won in 2022.

-The Symmes Valley Vikings vanquished and blanked the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 47-0 on Friday night in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I game, clinching at least a share of the SOC I championship in the process. The Vikings are also now 9-0 for the first time since 2021, when they had two games get canceled with only one being replaced. Eight of the Vikings’ nine wins, sans their 35-7 victory over visiting Pike Eastern in week seven, have come via way of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule for the entire second half. The Vikings are now 17-2 in their last 19 regular-season games, remain atop the Division VII Region 27 computer ratings, and have unofficially clinched at least a first-round bye for the state playoffs. Against Notre Dame, junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter completed 19-of-30 passes for four touchdowns and 323 yards, as Andrew Isaacs made four receptions for 108 yards – and led the Vikings in tackles with seven. Asher Maynard rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries. For the season, Carpenter has completed 156 passes on 217 attempts for 2,705 yards and 42 touchdowns. The Vikings can wrap up an undefeated regular season and an outright SOC I championship on Friday night, when they host archrival South Gallia, which handed the Vikings their most recent regular-season loss.

-The South Point Pointers rallied from a 29-21 late second-quarter deficit, and outscored the visiting Portsmouth Trojans 21-8 in the final 24 minutes and six seconds, to defeat Portsmouth 42-37 on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference game at South Point’s Alumni Field. The Pointers raised their record to 8-1, and clinched at least a share of the OVC championship for the first time since 2006. South Point senior running back Landon Vance rushed for 28 carries and 256 yards with four touchdowns, while fellow senior back Robert Napier added 16 carries and 181 yards – with one of those being a 61-yard first-half touchdown run. Napier also had a receiving touchdown. The Pointers also got a key safety with 9:16 remaining to take a 36-29 lead. South Point has clinched at least a home game for the Division V Region 19 playoffs, and will go for an outright OVC championship on Friday night at Division III foe Gallia Academy.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers pitched their third consecutive shutout, and stymied the Gallia Academy Blue Devils to minus-77 total yards, in Friday night’s 51-0 non-league victory at Ironton’s Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils had minus-43 yards rushing and minus-34 yards passing. After opening the season with a 42-0 shutout at fellow Division V Williamsburg, the Fighting Tigers have shut out Bloomington South of Indiana (37-0), Division VI Harvest Prep (38-0) and Division III Gallia Academy (51-0) in the last three weeks. Ironton ends the regular season at Portsmouth on Friday night – in the game’s second-oldest high school football rivalry in the entire state. Ironton is the top-seeded squad for the Division V Region 19 playoffs.

-Union Local’s Brody Perzanowski added to his OVAC rushing yard record with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, but the Jets fell to Bellaire, 22-21 in overtime

-The Waterford Wildcats continued to dominate the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. The Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Hocking Division Title and a playoff spot with a 69-0 win at Glouster Trimble. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-0) have outscored their four division opponents 229-0.. Waterford wraps up the regular season by hosting Washington County rival Belpre in their final TVC Hocking Division game. In the win over Trimble, quarterback Avery Pottmeyer completed 15 of 16 passes for 224 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Hayden Jones rushed for 125 yards on nine carries. Jones rushed for two touchdowns, caught a scoring pass, and threw a touchdown pass. On defense, Jones intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

-Isaac Johnson ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught a 56-yard touchdown pass to help lead Valley View to a 41-10 win over Brookville. Garrett Brewer had another multi-touchdown receiving game catching three of them from Brody Gibbs.

-Jacob Cutler had a pair of rushing touchdowns and one receiving in leading Dayton Christian to a win over Worthington Christian.

-Brayden Carpenter ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Kingston Majeed caught seven passes for 120 yards albeit in a loss for Miamisburg.

-West Carrollton’s Elijah Grisby ran for 140 yards and all three Pirates touchdowns in a loss to Sidney.

-Carter Breedlove ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns in leading Edgewood to a win over Franklin.

-All three touchdowns in the Huber Heights Wayne 21-17 win against Beavercreek came via Jamier Brown. Brown had four receptions with 168 yards, and TDs going for 72, 55, and 37 yards – all in the first half.

-Springboro’s Max Miller returned for the first time after missing six straight games and completed 27 of 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for one in a 40-31 win against Centerville. Noah Bilinski caught 11 passes for 156 yards, and Kru Collins also grabbed 11 receptions with 130 yards.

-Clayton Northmont got 28 carries, 135 yards, and a touchdown by Izaiah Flowers, and a Lucas Post touchdown pass to Tony Locklin was the game-winner to end a 18-game losing skid in GWOC play for the Thunderbolts in beating Miamisburg 17-16.

-Raiden Nicholls, Talan Hoover, and Cade Havill all had interceptions to assist Tipp City Tippecanoe beat Troy 35-0. Their defensive play helped complete a run of four straight shutouts achieved against all of Tipp’s MVL divisional opponents this season.

-Daylen Switzer of Fairborn passed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for another two scores in a 35-34 win against Riverside Stebbins. Devin McCormick passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and three other scores in the losing effort.

-Lewisburg Tri-County North’s Peyton Fannin had 10 carries go for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-0 win against Mississinawa Valley. Colton Hiestand made 19 tackles for the Blackhawks in the loss.

-Ansonia’s Austin Tobe ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 44-6 win against Arcanum. Lander Shives added 121 yards rushing and another two scores.

-Colt Himan had two rushing touchdowns, one receiving, and one fumble recovery scoop and score for New Lebanon Dixie during a 63-6 victory against West Alexandria Twin Valley South.

-Enon Greenon’s Teagan Henry passed for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 141 yards and two more scores in a 20-19 win against Jamestown Greeneview.

-Four touchdown runs as part of a 16-carry 140-yard night for Jordan Miller propelled Covington past Milton-Union 47-6.

-Jase Little made 14 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown during Troy Christian’s loss against Casstown Miami East.

-St. Paris Graham got 293 yards rushing on 38 carries by Danny Hoke, capping his night with a 53-yard touchdown run, in a 26-7 win against Indian Lake.

-Springfield Kenton Ridge’s Bryndyn Parsons completed 21 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and had three different receivers get at least 60 yards in a 35-7 win against Jonathan Alder.

-West Chester Lakota West’s Kenyon Norman added five more touchdowns in his 127-yard rushing evening as the Thunderbirds won 63-13 against Cincinnati Sycamore.

– Tippecanoe shut out Troy 35-0 in the game of the Week, as the Red Devils will win the MVL outright. Levi Jones ran for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns and QB Larkin Thomas ran for 2 touchdowns as the running game was too much for the Trojans to handle. Camryn Mangas added another interception and the Red Devils stay undefeated in league play (8-0) while Troy falls to 7-1.

– Xenia QB Gage Shelton threw 3 TD passes, Tyler Thompson ran for 84 yards and another, and Jamison Williams (19 tackles, interception) and Tyler Thompson (16 tackles, 2 TFL) lead the defense to a 35-0 blowout win over Greenville and a 5-3 record overall.

– Fairborn QB Daylen Switzer outdueled star QB Devin McCormick as the Skyhawks won 35-34, holding off Stebbins in the last minute as they stopped the 2-point conversion. Switzer had 201 yards passing, 51 yards rushing and 3 total touchdown to lead the team. Fairborn is now 6-3 overall.

– McNicholas shut down Fenwick 32-7 to stay undefeated in league play (4-0) and 7-2 overall. Evan Sandfoss threw for 213 yards and a TD, Josiah Davis ran for a touchdown, Finn Meyer had 93 yards and a TD catch, and the defense was lead by Matthew Powderly (7 tackles, sack).

– Badin defeated Alter 20-14 in overtime as Chase Even ran for 163 yards and 2 TDs, while junior WR-DB Cooper Clay had a 79 kickoff return for a touchdown in the win. Badin is 4-1 in conference play while Alter falls to 3-2.

– Riverside throttled Cedarville 35-16 and sits atop the TRC as the Riverside rushing attack pounded the opposition for 353 yards. Justin Mazariegos (78 yds), Gunnar Carpenter (104 yds, 1 TD) and Dylan Trimble (10 rush, 132 yds, 3 TD) did the heavy lifting. Gabe Steineman lead the defense with 9 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pass defended. Riverside is 5-0 in TRC and 8-1 overall.

– Covington blows out Milton Union 47-6 as RB Jordan Miller (16 rush, 140 yds, 3 TD) and QB Landin Cassell (14 rush, 115 yds, TD) was the stars of the game. Johnathan Miller had 7 tackles and a interception to lead the defense. Covington moves to 5-1 in conference play.

– Miami East dominated Bethel 48-6 to stay one game behind Covington for league supremacy. They’re 5-1 in TRC and 8-1 overall.

– Dunbar junior quarterback Nazir White threw 4 TD passes, then ran for 2 more as Dunbar destroyed Thurgood 65-0. Dunbar just played their 3rd game in 8 days, and had a back to back game a week ago. Adrion Cook had 16 tackles while junior WR-DB Jaymal Whitfield caught a touchdown, forced a fumble and had 12 tackles to lead the Wolverines. Dunbar is 4-0 in DPS play.

– Meadowdale stayed alive for the DPS title as they defeated Belmont 20-15. Dearonn Daniel scored twice to keep the Lions within a game of a share of a DPS championship.

– Valley View defeats Brookville 41-10 as Brody Gibbs threw 4 touchdown passes. Three of those went to WR Garrett Brewer and the other to Isaac Johnson (53 yards). Johnson also had a 71-yard kickoff return and a interception in the win. The Spartans are now 5-0 and 7-2 overall.

– Bellbrook stays undefeated (9-0) after a tough 21-13 win on Senior Night for Oakwood. The Eagles went up 21-0 at half and held off the Lumberjacks (7-2). Running back Bronson Epifano ran for 86 yards and 2 TDs, The star of the game was RB-LB Jack Kosins, who ran for 53 yards, caught a touchdown, had 13 tackles, and grabbed a interception to lead Bellbrook. WR-DB Michael Woeste had 109 yards recieving on the night while adding 8 tackles and a TFL to lead Oakwood in the loss.

– West Jefferson shuts out West Liberty Salem 35-0 as RB-DB Memphis Book ran for 2 TDs, had 7 tackles and grabbed a interception to lead the only undefeated team in the conference (9-0).

– Madison Plains QB Tyler Wall threw a touchdown to Logan Gumm, Logan Allgeier ran for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Gumm and Allgeier starred defensively as Gumm toaled 5 tackles, 1 interception and 1 pass defended, while Allgeier forced a fumble then ran it for a touchdown, while amassing 7 tackles and a sack in a big win over Southeastern.

– Mechanicsburg (7-2) shut down Northeastern 40-7. Matthew Davis threw for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 68 yards and another. Aidan O’Neal ran for 90 more yards and a touchdown while WR -DB Tevin Mitchell caught a TD pass (4 catches, 85 yards) and had a interception.

– North College Hill continues its blistering play, putting up a 70 spot on Cincinnati Country Day. The running game was sensational, as Ezra White (5 rush, 150 yds, 2 TD), Marcus Godfrey (5 rush, 130 yards, 2 TD) & Torii Lipscomb (2 TDs) dominated the game. NCH has still given up only 3 points all season long. Defensive lineman Felipa Trimble lead the team with 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks while Maurice Watkins had a 75-yard interception for a touchdown. Junior DL Jeveon Cooper had 2 sacks as well.

– CHCA (8-1) running back Mack Linich ran for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns as they blitzed Roger Bacon 48-13. Owen Clary lead the defense with 16 tackles and 2 sacks while Noah Blankenship had a 15-yard Interception to lead the defensive attack.

– Lakota West puts up 63 en route to a blowout win over Sycamore. Kenyon Norman ran for 127 harda and 5 touchdowns to lead the way.

– Princeton moves to 9-0 after a 39-7 win over Oak Hills. Key’Sean Torbert threw for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jordan Hall ran for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Lorenzo McMullan Jr had a touchdown.

– Senior LB Derrick Jeffries had 9 tackles and a sack, while Terrance Jones had 2 sacks as well. Gianni Simpson garnered 2 interceptions in the game.

– Tri-Village continued its state ranked play with a 33-7 win as Colt Camacho was incredible with 261 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on the night. Camacho also had 14 tackles to lead the team on defense. The Patriots are ranked in the state and is undefeated (7-0) in WOAC and 9-0 overall.

– Ansonia rolled past Arcanum 44-6 as QB Cade Shellhaas threw for 2 touchdowns and the rushing game was unstoppable as Landon Tobe ran for 263 yards and 2 TDs, while his partner Landon Shives ran for 121 yards and 2 more TDs in the win. With the win Ansonia moves to 8-1 overall while Arcanum drops to 6-3.

– St Edward (7-2) defeated Moeller 28-17 as Langston Lucas was dominant, throwing for 3 touchdowns in the win. He also ran for 119 yards and another TD. Hunter McLaughlin threw for 2 TDs in the loss for Moeller (6-3).

– Elder defeated Bishop Chatard (Ind) by a score of 31-21 as Kaden Estep accounted for 4 touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) in the win. Easter threw for 202 yards and ran for 75 more. Chase Walpole caught 6 passes for 100 yards and a TD. Pete Forthcamp lead the team with 10 tackles and a pass defended. Elder is 7-2 overall.

– Running back Aidan Graham ran for 92 yards and a score, while Aiden Newdigate ran for a 7- yard TD to give St. Xavier the lead and seal the deal as they grabbed the 28-21 win over St. Ignatius. St Xavier is 5-4 overall. Graham Uran (15 tackles), Marley Henry (14 tackles), and Alex Walker (interception) lead the defense for St. Xavier. C.J. McLean lead St Ignatius with a 32 yard Interception for a touchdown in the loss.