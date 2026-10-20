Solar project addressed at meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The general public had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the proposed Butterfly Meadows solar project Tuesday evening.

A two-hour public information meeting was held at Vantage Career Center, and the open house-style presentation gave anyone interested a chance to speak directly with representatives of the developer, Houston-based Panthera Grid Partners.

A number of people filtered in Tuesday’s public information meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

A steady stream of people filtered in to learn more details about the project.

“We’re pleased with the turnout and the opportunity to connect directly with community members,” Marketing and Communications Director Becky Zavala said. “Attendance was slightly lower than at our previous meeting, but we had meaningful conversations with those who attended, including several adjacent neighbors who have a particular interest in the project. Overall, attendees seemed genuinely interested in learning more, asking questions and better understanding the project. These conversations are valuable to us as we continue engaging with the community and addressing questions and concerns.”

The project was originally planned to span approximately 4,000 acres, primarily in Hoaglin, Union and Pleasant townships, along with nearly 40 acres in Van Wert. However, plans have been scaled back considerably, to approximately 1,700 acres and the project remains in the design phase.

It was noted that Butterfly Meadows will pay in excess of $35 million in property tax revenue to Van Wert County over its lifetime.

“These dollars could be used for county improvements such as local citizen tax relief, expansion of fire and rescue equipment, investment in area schools and other community services, all while providing clean, locally sourced solar energy to Northwest Ohio,” the company’s website said.

More information about the project, its impact and its benefits can be found here.

The project will ultimately need approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board, but no decision is expected until next year. Construction is planned to begin in 2028 and will be completed in 2029.