Top offenses to meet Friday night

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

On paper, it appears as though the scoreboard at Robinson Field may get a workout on Friday.

The top two passing teams in the Western Buckeye League, Kenton (2-7, 2-6 WBL) and Van Wert (4-5, 3-5 WBL) will meet there. Both teams are capable of putting up plenty of points and both teams have struggled at times on defense.

On the right arm of junior quarterback Zach Crummey, Van Wert enters the game average 289 yards passing per game. Crumme has completed 202-of-299 passes for 2,568 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Keaten Welch leads the team in receptions (55), yards (880), and touchdown receptions (7). Micah Cowan, who sat out last Friday’s game against Shawnee had 53 receptions for 720 yards and two touchdowns, while Xavier Kelly has been a rushing-receiving threat with 47 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns, plus 943 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 134 carries. Cohen Bragg (24 receptions, 209 yards, one touchdown) and Easton Putman (22 catches, 223 yards, two touchdowns) have added to a deep receiving corp.

Zach Crummey (14) is the Western Buckeye League’s leading passer. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Van Wert has really great skill players, probably the best in the league,” Kenton head coach Zach Turner said. “That is what jumps out most on film. Obviously they will have No. 10 (Cowan) back this week and he is a very good player for them, probably their best defensive player. Offensively we need to be able to bottle in their skill players and stop the explosive play.”

While moving the ball and scoring points hasn’t been an issue for Van Wert, the Cougars have struggled on defense, giving up 33 or more points per game in five of the last six contests. A bright spot during last Friday’s loss to Shawnee was the play of sophomore linebacker Gavin Gonzalez. In his first varsity start, the 5-9, 140 pound sophomore recorded five tackles and a sack. Gozanlez has also played well on special teams.

“Gavin is a smart, tough, athletic football player,” Recker said. “He doesn’t have a lot of size but he makes up with it because he plays with great leverage and great toughness. He has taken advantage of his opportunity to play and has done a very good job. He’s a good tackler, and that will be very important this week against Kenton.”

While the Wildcats have just two wins this season, closer examination shows wins and losses don’t tell the entire story. Kenton gave 8-1 Eastwood all they could handle before falling 28-20 in the season opener and the Wildcats lost a 49-48 thriller to Bath when a two-point conversion attempt failed late in the game. Kenton led St. Marys Memorial at halftime before losing 34-20 last week.

“Overall, I feel like we have been more competitive,” Turner said. “We put two really good games together and have been in multiple games. You look at the overall stretch from Week No. 4 to now, I feel like we are playing much better football outside of the Wapak game, when we were out five starters).”

“Against Celina we were competitive until a series of turnovers,” he continued. “Our point differential in the last five games is -49 and that is facing some of the better talent in the league (St. Marys, Celina, Wapakoneta). Our slow start really hurt us.”

Sophomore Xavier Gammon is the second leading passer in the WBL, completing 187-of-283 attempts for 2,386 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 receptions. Maddux McFarlin leads the team and the WBL in receptions with 71 for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, while Maddox Hommel has grabbed 53 passes for 806 yards and six touchdowns. Gammon is the team’s leading rusher with 136 carries for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

“Kenton is a good team,” Recker said. “They are competing with nearly every team and even had the lead at halftime last week against St. Marys. They have a very good quarterback and they have a good group of receivers who make tough catches and can create with the ball in their hands. We have to do a great job of tackling against Kenton so we don’t give up big plays, both when they pass and on quarterback runs.”

However, like Van Wert, Kenton has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard, giving up an average of 34 points per game. The Wildcats rank 10 among WBL games against the pass, allowing nearly 220 yards per game.

While their respective seasons haven’t gone as hoped in terms of wins and losses, Van Wert would almost certainly clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The Cougars had hoped to host a game in Week No. 11 but Friday’s loss to Shawnee ended those hopes, meaning the Cougars will likely have to travel to the eastern boundary of Region 14 for a playoff game.

“It is hard to not think about the playoffs because it all boils down to this game,” he explained. “So I know our guys are aware of what we can still earn, as are our coaches, but the only game we can take care of right now is Kenton, and I know our focus is exactly where it needs to be this week.”

Friday’s Van Wert at Kenton game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM and will stream live via thevwindependent.com.

“We are healthy, excited, and prepared for a big game this Friday,” Recker said.