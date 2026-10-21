BOE has productive meeting, hears from young student

Lincolnview fifth grader Mason Welch talks about his comic book creation. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s not often that someone gets to meet a comic book creator, but members of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education had that opportunity during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

Mason Welch, a fifth grade student at Lincolnview Elementary, won the Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program comic book contest with his original 12-page comic book featuring the superhero duo of Super Spaghetti and Mega Meatball and the evil villain, Dr. Garlic Bread. Welch wrote the story, drew the pictures and did the coloring.

He’s sold over 50 copies of the comic book so far and he recently took part at a signing event at Alter Ego Comics in Lima.

“My dad asked the owner if I was allowed to come and sign some comic books and he said yes,” Welch explained. “A bunch of my friends came, some teachers came and even some random people bought some.”

Welch told the board he’s working on a second comic book and hopes to develop additional adventures featuring his original characters.

The board also honored six students who earned perfect scores on math state assessment tests last spring. Three are now fourth grade students – Benjamin Muhlenkamp, Alexandria Roehm and Raelynn Truman. The other three are current eighth graders Hayden Garay, Reid Kill and Black Morris.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder noted this week is National School Bus Safety Week and he urged drivers to stop when they see the flashing red lights go on.

“Don’t drive around the buses, look for kids, whatever you can do to make sure people are safe,” he said. “We try to be very efficient getting our kids to school, we try not to hold up a whole row of cars but it’s people’s patience that gets the best of them if they’re running behind.”

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock informed the board that two new buses purchased with permanent improvement money were delivered in early September.

She also said Lincolnview staff members just completed the 2026-2027 United Way annual fundraising drive. The total amount raised was $6,453.10, down about $500 from last year. $3,043 was designated to the Lincolnview Latchkey program, and $1,140.10 was designated to the Middle Point Ball Park. 65 percent of staff members participated, an increase of 56 percent last year, and she said the staff contribution totals will be added to the Rivals United fundraiser (Lincolnview vs. Crestview) held later in the school year to crown an overall winner.

“A big shout-out and thank you to our staff for their ongoing support to the United Way of Van Wert County,” Edelbrock said.

Various personnel contracts were given approval during Wednesday night’s meeting, including Eli Alvarez, eighth grade girls baskeball coach; Bruce Thomas, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Benji Byrne, volunteer girls basketball coach; Meta Dryer, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Kershin Leiter, junior high cheerleader coach/advisor; Randy Carey, volunteer girls high school basketball coach, and Rhonda Dannenfelser, volunteer bowling coach.

The board also accepted the resignation of bus driver Marcia Osenga and approved a termination agreement probationary employee (cook) Jamie Hernandez, effective on Wednesday.

Approval was given to a recommendation of the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group for 2027 plan year premiums, including an eight percent increase for health insurance premiums and a two percent increase for dental insurance premiums.

Agenda items approved by the board included:

District membership with META Solutions

A snow removal contract with Clint Myers Excavating LLC

An overnight trip for the high school choir to attend the Ohio Wesleyan University Honors Choir Festival November 8-9.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.