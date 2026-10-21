Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $943 to Convoy Fire & EMS. The department used the money to purchase two sets of Milwaukee battery powered shears for cutting windshields at accident scenes and a Milwaukee battery powered fan for smoke removal and ventilation at structure fires. The money was distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a Community Service Grant. To date, thru the Community Service Grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed $38,467.53 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county and villages. Pictured above is Convoy Fire Chief Rob Miller and Lodge Community Service Grant Chairman Michael C. Stanley. Photo submitted