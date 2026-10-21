Judith Josephine Stabler

Judith Josephine Stabler, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 13, 1940, to Forrest and Helen (Bright) Knotts.

Judith worked at Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 31 years and at Progressive Stamping in Ottoville for five years. She was a veteran of the United States Navy SeeBee Reserves for two years.

Judith Stabler

In her younger years, she was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved dogs, birds and riding horses. Judith was a very artistic, especially with ceramics. She also loved to “bedazzle” everything she could.

Judith is survived by her children, Shane (Paula) Stabler of Van Wert, Shawn Stabler of Van Wert and Bari Williams of Ashley, Indiana; grandchildren, Coltinn, Peyton, Spencer and Steele Stabler, Jeremy and Kody Kline, Tiffany, Michael and Mitchell Bell; several great grandchildren, and sisters, Carol Mansfield of Antwerp, and Kathleen Sue (Terry) Armstrong of Clayton, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Adam Brown; a brother, James Knotts, and a sister, Beverly Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, and one hour prior to services on Monday, both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.