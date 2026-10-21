NSCC celebrating one year in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College is celebrating one year since the opening of the Van Wert Campus at 520 E. Sycamore St. Registration for the next semester is now open.

The Van Wert Campus offers programs for an array of student groups, including traditional learners, college credit plus students, learners on path to transfer credits, and workforce development. Programs include computer science, cybersecurity, electrical engineering, industrial maintenance and the full suite of business-related programs. Students can also complete all their general education courses prior to transferring to a four-year university.

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to see the Van Wert Campus, the school is has planned several upcoming “Visit Days.” Visit Days are designed as a ‘one-stop’ shop, allowing potential students to apply for admission, discuss financial aid options, and register for classes all in a single visit. Tours of the facility will be available from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays, from 1-2 p.m. on Thursdays , or by appointment for groups.

NSCC officials said by choosing the Van Wert Campus, local students can access high-demand career pathways close to home, while taking advantage of Northwest State’s exceptional affordability. They also noted attending NSCC costs a fraction of the price of standard four-year universities. More than half of all NSCC graduates complete their degree with no student loan debt.

The Van Wert Campus services Van Wert and Paulding counties and all surrounding communities. More information can be found here.