Richard Anthony (Tony) Steinmetz

Richard Anthony (Tony) Steinmetz, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at his home in Punta Gorda.

Tony was born on November 24, 1946, to Richard and Sally Steinmetz of Van Wert, who both preceded him in death.

Tony Steinmetz

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brothers Mark and Jerry, and a nephew Sam Steinmetz.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Debra (Debbie) Steinmetz, his sister, Beth Verse, and 15 nieces and nephews.

After attending Van Wert High School, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and served as a Corporal. Upon return he met the love of his life Debbie Morrow and in short time they were married.

Tony made a career as a telecommunications lineman, climbing poles even during winter storm emergencies. One day he told Debbie they were moving to Florida to escape the winter cold. They moved to Charlotte County and lived here for 44 years, where he enjoyed golfing and boating with friends, and camping and walking the beaches with Debbie and their beloved pets.

In retirement, Tony started a dog grooming business and spent many volunteer hours with Debbie walking dogs at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. Tony was especially happy driving around their community in his golf cart with his dog Lucas, visiting his many neighbors, always eager to meet new friends.

Tony was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, October 25, at the Punta Gorda American Legion with a full honor service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.