Alan Charles Witten

Alan Charles Witten, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ewana (Cotgageorge) Witten; children, Andrew Witten (Heather) and Jessica (Witten) Johns, (Wallace); his cherished grandchildren Tyler and Sam Witten, Alexandra, Noah, and Charlotte Johns. Alan is also survived by his brother John Witten (Margaret); many nieces, nephews and cousins, including Joshua Witten (Jennifer), Benjamin Witten (Tara), Elizabeth and Isabel Witten, Eli and Madeline Witten, Meredith Gramman (John Haley), Jack Haley, Cassandra (Witten) Paul (Ruben), Cordelia, Maia, and Walter Paul; Karl and Susannah Smith, J. Edward Cotgageorge, Janet Stone (Perilli), David Stone, Michael Cotgageorge, Jones Harrington, and Jamie Ciampa (Cotgageorge).

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Elizabeth (Borchers) Witten; his brother David Witten; sister-in-law, Beatrix (Preyer) Witten, and nephew, Michael Perilli.

Alan was born in Van Wert, on June 25, 1944. With the love and support of his parents, Walt and Betty, and brothers Dave and John, Alan overcame the tremendous hardship of polio in childhood, and went on to attend law school at the University of Michigan. He used his gift for language, his love of history and economics, and his penchant for debate to become a well-respected attorney who was successful in his career and a pillar of his community.

Alan met Ewana when they became next door neighbors in Columbus in 1972. They were married on February 23, 1974, and spent the next 52 years refurbishing old homes, raising their children, and enjoying their grandchildren. Their long and happy marriage continues to be an inspiration and example for their family.

Alan was a brilliant, kind, and determined spirit and a Very Good Man. He was much loved and respected by all who knew him in life and will be dearly missed in death.

Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd. Columbus, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.. All friends and family are welcome.

Flowers for the service may be delivered to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church as well.