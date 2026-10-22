Choir concert Monday…

The vocal music department at Van Wert High School will present its Fall Choral Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 7 p.m. The Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Select Acapella Choir, and Concert Choir will be featured. They will present an inspiring evening of music they celebrate the themes of joy, strength, and the power of music with songs such as “I Will Lift My Voice and Sing!,” “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” and “They Are Mother”. The evening will conclude with a combined performance of the Van Wert High School alma mater and Cougar fight song, including a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. The concert is free and open to the public. Photo submitted