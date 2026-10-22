Kitson named to All-WBL volleyball team

VW independent sports

Van Wert sophomore Grace Kitson has been named honorable mention All-WBL, making her the only Cougar to receive all-league volleyball honors.

After leading the Titans to an outright Western Buckeye League championship, Maddie Hauenstein was named WBL Coach of the Year. Shawnee’s Gianna Upshaw was named WBL Player of the Year.

Here is the list:

Grace Kitson has been named honorable mention all-WBL. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

First team

Lilly Schreffer – Celina

Kate Homier – Defiance

Grace Kahle – Ottawa-Glandorf

Madison Mckee – Ottawa-Glandorf

Audrey Reineke – St. Marys Memorial

Josie Hutchins – Shawnee

Gianna Upshaw – Shawnee

Second team

Mia Reindel – Bath

Aislynn Troyer – Defiance

Delaney Miller – Elida

Alivia Bellman – Ottawa-Glandorf

Chelsea Burkholder – Shawnee

Savannah Stratton – Wapakoneta

Third team

Ella Mauk – Bath

Sophia Shaw – Celina

Alison Kuhlman – Ottawa-Glandorf

Avery Dieringer – St. Marys Memorial

Cadence Wilson – Shawnee

Sawyer Szelagowski – Wapakoneta

Honorable mention

Aaliyah Young – Bath

Ella Shelby – Celina

Khloe Siler – Defiance

Myah Wray – Elida

Alexis Ratliff – Kenton

Gracie Lammers – Ottawa-Glandorf

Kalle Halko – St. Marys Memorial

Asiah Wallace – Shawnee

Grace Kitson – Van Wert

Alaina Custer – Wapakoneta

Player of the Year: Gianna Upshaw – Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Maddie Hauenstein – Ottawa-Glandorf