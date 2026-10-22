Kitson named to All-WBL volleyball team
VW independent sports
Van Wert sophomore Grace Kitson has been named honorable mention All-WBL, making her the only Cougar to receive all-league volleyball honors.
After leading the Titans to an outright Western Buckeye League championship, Maddie Hauenstein was named WBL Coach of the Year. Shawnee’s Gianna Upshaw was named WBL Player of the Year.
Here is the list:
First team
Lilly Schreffer – Celina
Kate Homier – Defiance
Grace Kahle – Ottawa-Glandorf
Madison Mckee – Ottawa-Glandorf
Audrey Reineke – St. Marys Memorial
Josie Hutchins – Shawnee
Gianna Upshaw – Shawnee
Second team
Mia Reindel – Bath
Aislynn Troyer – Defiance
Delaney Miller – Elida
Alivia Bellman – Ottawa-Glandorf
Chelsea Burkholder – Shawnee
Savannah Stratton – Wapakoneta
Third team
Ella Mauk – Bath
Sophia Shaw – Celina
Alison Kuhlman – Ottawa-Glandorf
Avery Dieringer – St. Marys Memorial
Cadence Wilson – Shawnee
Sawyer Szelagowski – Wapakoneta
Honorable mention
Aaliyah Young – Bath
Ella Shelby – Celina
Khloe Siler – Defiance
Myah Wray – Elida
Alexis Ratliff – Kenton
Gracie Lammers – Ottawa-Glandorf
Kalle Halko – St. Marys Memorial
Asiah Wallace – Shawnee
Grace Kitson – Van Wert
Alaina Custer – Wapakoneta
Player of the Year: Gianna Upshaw – Shawnee
Coach of the Year: Maddie Hauenstein – Ottawa-Glandorf
POSTED: 10/22/26 at 9:13 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports