Lincoln Ridge Farms to host a very charitable evening

The Legacy Barn at Lincoln Ridge Farms in Convoy will be home to Saturday’s very special event. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

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CONVOY — A century-old barn that captured widespread attention during its nearly mile-long move to Lincoln Ridge Farms, established in 1919, is preparing to make history again, this time as the setting for a new annual tradition of giving.

Lincoln Ridge Farms and Slusher’s Jewelry of Van Wert will host the inaugural Black Fog Affair on Saturday, October 24, from 7 p.m. to midnight, inside the historic Legacy Barn at Lincoln Ridge Farms. The celebration, open to guests ages 21 and older, will benefit the Van Wert County Humane Society’s Clear the Shelter initiative, along with the Jae’s Journey Playground Fund.

Planned as an annual charity event held in conjunction with Lincoln Ridge Farms’ 39th Annual Fall Mums & Pumpkin Festival, the Black Fog Affair builds on a season dedicated to bringing families together and creating lasting memories. Organizers Tim Slusher and Alison Thomas hope to carry that spirit into an evening that helps others with different charitable beneficiaries selected each year.

This year’s event will benefit two meaningful local causes. Through its “Clear the Shelter” effort, the Van Wert County Humane Society will offer free or reduced adoption fees, helping animals find the loving homes they deserve while creating space to rescue and care for more animals. Jae’s Journey Playground Fund is raising funds to purchase inclusive playground equipment, making play more accessible for local children. This equipment will help children with disabilities play alongside their friends and share in the joy, connection and experiences every child deserves.

The setting brings its own remarkable story. Measuring 100 feet long, 40 feet wide and 40 feet tall, the Legacy Barn was moved from a neighboring farm nearly a mile away three years ago. The move drew attention across Ohio and surrounding states, receiving television news coverage and approaching one million views on social media.

Once the barn reached its new home, it underwent complete renovation. Since then, it has welcomed wedding receptions, corporate events, celebrations of life, graduation parties and anniversary celebrations. The Black Fog Affair adds another purpose to its second life: helping create legacies of generosity and community. Lincoln Ridge Farms, Jeff and Cathy Thomas also extend their gratitude to the Poling family for the opportunity to preserve this piece of their family’s history and give it a future filled with new meaning and purpose in serving the community.

For the inaugural celebration, the barn will be transformed with elaborate Halloween décor, atmospheric lighting and unexpected details. The evening will feature music by Vourteque, sound and lighting by JSL Lighting Productions, dancing, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar provided by Cheers & Gears. Food trucks, Brent’s Rolling Kitchen and Chips & Dips will also be on-site.

Auctioneer DD Strickler will lead a live auction of themed “Mystery Boxes,” giving guests another opportunity to support the charitable causes while enjoying the evening’s surprises. Box values range from $250-$800 each.

A costume contest will award $350 to the “Showstopper,” $150 to the “Runner-Up” and $50 to the “Standout.” Lincoln Ridge Farms is providing all costume contest prize money separately, so those awards will not reduce the proceeds benefiting the charities. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Whether you come in costume, all black, or cocktail attire, there’s a place for you at the Black Fog Affair.

Behind the celebration is The Black Fog Affair committee, affectionately known as the “Boo Crew.” Its members have poured their hearts, creativity and countless hours into building an experience guests will be proud to support and eager to return to each year.

Generous sponsors have donated to cover event expenses, making it possible for event proceeds to benefit the two charitable causes. Their support, together with the committee’s work and the generosity of attendees, is helping turn the first Black Fog Affair into the beginning of a lasting community tradition that organizers hope will continue for generations beyond them.

Organizers gratefully recognize the businesses, families and individuals whose generosity has helped bring the inaugural Black Fog Affair to life:

Premier Partners: Central Insurance, GreenWay Bank and Poling Excavating. Black Fog Partners: BA Carts, Dale and Sarah Burden, Dealey Chemicals, Grose and Manz Builders and Putman Law Office.

Community Partners: Advanced Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, Foodie in FW and Heritage Farm Equipment Store.

Mystery Box Sponsors: Dale and Sarah Burden, Boo Crew, Central Insurance, Convoy Small Businesses, Deb & Danelle, Tim & Dayna Motycka, Slusher’s Jewelry, Straley Realty and Wein & Shearer Mechanical.

In-Kind Sponsors: Berry Yummy Cake Pops, Convoy Roll-off Dumpsters, Fortman’s Crescent Linen Services and JSL Lighting Productions.

Lincoln Ridge Farms and Slusher’s Jewelry of Van Wert extend their heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors for believing in their vision and helping make the Black Fog Affair possible.

Tickets and event information can be found here.