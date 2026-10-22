Roundup: sectional volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Bath 3 Van Wert 0

In the Division IV sectional finals at Bath High School on Thursday, the No. 2 seed Wildcats topped No. 7 seed Van Wert in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13.

Van Wert’s season came to an end at 2-21.

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

CONVOY — No. 1 seed Crestview had no trouble with No. 8 seed Allen East, winning 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 in the Division VI sectional finals on Thursday.

The Lady Knights (14-9) will face rival Lincolnview in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lima Sr. High School.

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 1

CONVOY — No. 2 seed Lincolnview earned a rematch with Lincolnview with a 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13 win over No. 7 seed Wayne Trace (5-17) in the Division VI sectional finals on Thursday.

Lincolnview (15-8) will play Crestview in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lima Sr.

The Lancers and Lady Knights met September 15, with Crestview winning a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14. It was Lincolnview’s only NWC loss of the season, while Crestview went undefeated in conference play and won a sixth straight NWC title.

Soccer

Ottoville 5 Crestview 2 (Wednesday)

No. 1 seed Ottoville ended Crestview’s season with a 5-2 win in the Division V sectional finals on Wednesday.

Crestview’s Emma Ward scored a goal off an assist from Evie Williman, then Williman scored a goal on an assist from Ward. Ella Lamb had 18 saves, as the Knights finished the season 1-15-1.