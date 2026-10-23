Barbara Ann “Barb” (Ellerbrock) Rickard

It is with love and saddened hearts we share Barbara Ann “Barb” (Ellerbrock) Rickard, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Vancrest Health Care in Van Wert.

Barbara was known for her skill and experience with sewing and alterations. She worked for varous local cleaners providing this service, as well as for individuals and friends.

Barbara Rickard

In 1956, she married Marion Rickard. She was a mother of five, a grandmother of five and a great-grandmother of two.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Karl) Kill of Powell, and Rhonda Rickard of Chandler, Arizona; a son, Gregory (Amber) Rickard of Convoy; grandchildren, Paul (Tyler) Rickard of Columbus, Steven (Kaylee) Rickard of Van Wert, Mitchell (Kaitlin) Rickard of Van Wert, Chris Kill of Powell, and Kayden Kill of Powell. She is also survived by two great- grandchildren from Steven and Kaylee, Rylan and Reece Rickard.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Rickard; and two children, David Rickard and Charlene Rickard.

Her memory will remain with all who knew her.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.