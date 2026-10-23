Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 23.
BVC
Arlington 27 Arcadia 26
Elmwood 50 Riverdale 17
McComb 21 Van Buren 14
Pandora-Gilboa 43 Ada 14
GMC
Antwerp 22 Ayersville 21
Edgerton 36 Hicksville 14
Fairview 50 Wayne Trace 7
Tinora 20 Paulding 0
MAC
Anna 29 Versailles 22
Marion Local 27 Coldwater 0
Minster 21 Fort Recovery 0
New Bremen 42 Parkway 0
St. Henry 53 Delphos St. John’s 0
NWC
Allen East 31 Fort Loramie 23
Columbus Grove 17 Bluffton 13
Lima Central Catholic 49 Crestview 0
Delphos Jefferson 40 Spencerville 6 (Thursday)
NWCC
Eglin 41 Hardin-Northern 13
North Baltimore 50 Upper Scioto Valley 42
Perry 46 Riverdale 0
Ridgemont 53 Waynesfield-Goshen 31
TCL
Lima Sr. 46 Toledo Scott 14
WBL
Celina 42 Defiance 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 50 Shawnee 20
St. Marys Memorial 38 Elida 36
Van Wert 55 Kenton 28
Wapakoneta 49 Bath 19
Non-conference
Crestline 41 Vanlue 0
Leipsic 42 Toledo Waite 0
Toledo Christian 40 Cory-Rawson 12
POSTED: 10/23/26 at 10:55 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports