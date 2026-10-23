Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 23.

BVC

Arlington 27 Arcadia 26

Elmwood 50 Riverdale 17

McComb 21 Van Buren 14

Pandora-Gilboa 43 Ada 14

GMC

Antwerp 22 Ayersville 21

Edgerton 36 Hicksville 14

Fairview 50 Wayne Trace 7

Tinora 20 Paulding 0

MAC

Anna 29 Versailles 22

Marion Local 27 Coldwater 0

Minster 21 Fort Recovery 0

New Bremen 42 Parkway 0

St. Henry 53 Delphos St. John’s 0

NWC

Allen East 31 Fort Loramie 23

Columbus Grove 17 Bluffton 13

Lima Central Catholic 49 Crestview 0

Delphos Jefferson 40 Spencerville 6 (Thursday)

NWCC

Eglin 41 Hardin-Northern 13

North Baltimore 50 Upper Scioto Valley 42

Perry 46 Riverdale 0

Ridgemont 53 Waynesfield-Goshen 31

TCL

Lima Sr. 46 Toledo Scott 14

WBL

Celina 42 Defiance 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 50 Shawnee 20

St. Marys Memorial 38 Elida 36

Van Wert 55 Kenton 28

Wapakoneta 49 Bath 19

Non-conference

Crestline 41 Vanlue 0

Leipsic 42 Toledo Waite 0

Toledo Christian 40 Cory-Rawson 12