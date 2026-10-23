Lancer hoops season ticket info

Submitted information

Reserved seat/season tickets for Lincolnview boys junior varsity /varsity basketball games for those who had seats in 2025-26 will be sold in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall (first door to the left after entering main high school entrance) on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 27

4-7 p.m. – an extra hour has been added to accommodate those attending the district volleyball match that evening. You do not need to wait for your originally designated last-name time. All past season ticket holders may come anytime between 4-7 p.m. October 27 to purchase their tickets.

Tuesday, November 3

5-6 p.m. reserved seat season ticket holders who wish to make seat changes followed by fans who wish to purchase reserved seat season tickets for the first time.

All seats/tickets are $70. Please have your check made out prior to attending to help expedite processing the tickets. Make all checks payable to Lincolnview Athletic Department. If you cannot purchase your tickets on the assigned date and time, you can stop in the high school office during school hours between through November 13.

In addition, season ticket holders purchasing digital passes through Hometown Tickets must complete their purchase by midnight on Monday, October 26. After this deadline, tickets must be purchased in person.

If you are not purchasing your seats, please let the Lincolnview Athletic Department know. ocntact Brady Overholt, Alison Hammons or Carrie Turnwald by calling 419.968.2214 or emailing boverholt@lvlancers.com, ahammons@lvlancers.com or cturnwald@lvlancers.com.