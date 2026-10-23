Mary “Janet” Motycka

Mary “Janet” Motycka, 76, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully in Farmington, Arkansas, at her daughter’s home on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

She was born in Van Wert on November 3, 1949, to parents Mary “Marjorie” Blake and Malvern Blake. Janet grew up and lived in Van Wert and attended Van Wert Public Schools, graduating in the Class of 1968. She then went on to get her bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Arkansas, and graduated with high honors Summa Cum Laude. She then moved back to Van Wert and worked for East Allen County Schools in New Haven, Indiana, until she retired in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary “Marjorie” Blake; her father, Malvern Blake; her eldest sister, Marsha Bowers of Rockford, Michigan, and brother-in-law, Bill Voyajakis.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Stegaman and her husband, Bob, of Van Wert, Suzi Silvis and her husband, Charles, of Farmington, Arkansas; her son, Alex Motycka of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Shelby Reaux and her husband, Trevor, of Temperance, Michigan, Nikolas Wolford of Raleigh, North Carolina, Judd Pleimann of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Case Stegamen of Fort Carson, Colorado, and Sophia Silvis of Farmington, Arkansas; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Reaux of Temperance Michigan, her sisters Peggy Voyajakis from Crete, Greece, and Jackie Stetler and husband Larry from Ohio City; brother-in-law, Raymond Bowers of Rockford, Michigan, and a cousin, Ann Harris and husband Steven from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A memorial service for Janet will be held at Cowan and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, from 1-2:15 p.m. Friday, November 27, with a service starting at 2:15 p.m. and burial afterwards at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.