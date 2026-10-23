Michelle F. Foertch

Michelle F. Foertch, 36, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1990, in Van Wert, the daughter of Norman Foertch Jr. and Kathleen (Bates) Sprague.

Michelle Foertch

Michelle graduated from Van Wert High School. She worked as a welder, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and was incredibly proud of. She loved crafting, jewelry, writing, and fishing. Michelle was a fantastic swimmer, had a beautiful voice, loved the ocean and putting her feet in the sand. She loved her cats, Toulouse and Artemis.

Michelle’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Bri Foertch; father, Norman (Alicia Voors) Foertch, Jr. of Convoy; mother, Kathleen (Tony) Sprague of Fort Wayne, Indiana; paternal grandfather, Norman (Jennie) Foertch, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Davis; sisters, Jaclyn Malfara and Kristen (Ryan) Spurgeon; aunts, Nancy (Larry) Taylor, and Patti Mathew, and uncle, Chris (Bridget) Foertch.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Florence and Ray Bates, Jr., and an aunt, Ginger Service.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Southington United Methodist Church, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio.