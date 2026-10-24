Cougars beat Kenton, clinch playoff spot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

KENTON — Entering Friday night’s regular season finale, Van Wert needed a win over Kenton for a shot at a playoff spot in Division IV, Region 14. The Cougars, who had lost four straight, earned the much-needed victory in dominating fashion, 55-28 over the Wildcats.

The win clinched the 12th and final playoff spot in Region 14. The Cougars (5-5, 4-5 WBL) will head to Wood County to face No. 5 seed Otsego in the opening round on Friday.

Just how dominating was Van Wert on Friday night? The Cougars:

Xavier Kelly accounted for five touchdowns against Kenton on Friday night. Bob Barnes/file photo

Intercepted five Kenton passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Sacked quarterback Xavier Gammon three times, twice by Zach Crummey and once by Maddox Workman.

Forced Kenton into two 4th and 40 situations

Had 26 first downs, compared to 18 by Kenton

Outrushed the Wildcats 327-133.

“Our efficiency the first half was as good as you could ask for,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “48 points in a half is phenomenal and we did it through the run and pass. Defensively we really stepped up, especially getting some stops in the second half.”

Both teams scored on their first possessions, with Van Wert taking the opening kickoff and marching 67 yards in nine plays and scoring on Xavier Kelly’s 1-yard run. Kenton (2-8, 2-7 WBL) responded on its first possession and drove 70 yards in seven plays, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass by Gammon to Maddox Hommel. Both kickers missed their respective PATs.

Van Wert’s next possession ended with a punt but on Kenton first play after that, Micah Cowan stepped in front of a Gammon pass and returned it 11 yards for the score. Kenton’s next possession ended on downs and Van Wert moved 74 yards and scored on a 1-yard pass from Crummey to Kelly, making it 20-6.

Six touchdowns were scored in the second quarter, including four by Van Wert. A 5-yard run by Kelly gave the Cougars a 27-6 lead, then after Gammon connected with Wyatt McKenzie for a score, Van Wert added a pair of touchdowns – a 28-yard pass from Crummey to Kelly and a 55-yard sprint on an option run by Kelly, who finished with 170 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 20 carries, putting him over 1,100 yards on the season.

“Xavier ran with the intent to impose his will tonight,” Recker said. “You could see the intensity he was running with and it showed.

Gammon and McKenzie connected for their second scoring pass of the period, a 12-yarder that made it 41-21. However, the Cougars answered with an 11-play drive that ended with a 5-yard scoring run by Crummey shortly before halftime, giving the Cougars a 48-21 lead at the break.

Crummey was 15-of-26 for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and added 11 carries for a season-best 63 yards and a touchdown.

“Zach commanded the game offensively and defensively,” Recker said. “We needed to be able to get some pressure on the passer and he was able to cause a lot of issues for Kenton in their backfield. Offensively, he consistently showed the ability to make great reads in their backfield run and pass. He showed a little bit of everything tonight that makes him such a great football player.”

Cohen Bragg led Van Wert with three receptions for 44 yards.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, then Evan Keuneke had Van Wert’s second pick-6 of the night with a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown.The game’s only other score came on Gammon’s 15 yard run with less than three minutes left in the game.

“Defensively we did a great job of adjusting some coverages which really slowed them down the second half,” Recker stated. “There was a lot on the line with tonight’s game and our guys showed a lot of pride in getting the win.”

Kenton had four touchdowns called back by penalties.

Along with Kelly and Crummey, Roman Martin enjoyed a big night, rushing for 87 yards on just six carries, including a 54-yard jaunt on his first carry.

Van Wert outgained Kenton 480-400. Gammon completed 26-of-45 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

While the playoff pairings will become official on Sunday, Van Wert will face Otsego on the road Friday night. The Knights finished the regular season 7-3 (5-2 Northern Buckeye Conference) and are a run-based triple option team.

“We love the challenge of playing someone new and playing at a new stadium we haven’t played at is exciting,” Recker said. “Coach (Craig) Rutherford is an Eastwood guy and has done a great job at Otsego in his third year. It’s going to be a fun challenge as we go against a different scheme than what we are used to in the WBL and I have no doubt the guys will be ready.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW – Xavier Kelly 2-yard run (kick failed)

K – Xavier Gammon 2-yard pass to Maddox Hommel (pass failed)

VW – Micah Cowan 11-yard interception return (Alex Benner kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 1-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Alex Benner kick)

Second quarter

VW – Xavier Kelly 5-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

K – Xavier Gammon 9-yard pass to Wyatt McKenzie (Gammon to McKenzie pass)

VW – Zach Crummey 28-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Alex Benner kick)

VW – Xavier Kelly 55-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

K – Xavier Gammon 12-yard pass to Wyatt McKenzie (Cameron Fox kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 5-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

VW – Evan Keuneke 10-yard interception return (Alex Benner kick)

K – Xavier Gammon 15-yard run (Cameron Fox kick)